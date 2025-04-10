The Shady Side Of CNN's Kaitlan Collins We Can No Longer Ignore

Donald Trump calls her "nasty." CNN executives deem her brilliant and call her "tenacious." She's Kaitlan Collins, one of the fastest-rising stars in American media. Still in her 30s, she's already carved out a reputation for no-holds-barred reporting, unflinching questions, and a fearless presence in the White House briefing room. She's known for exposing spin and cutting through political noise — but if we're being honest, there's a bit of noise swirling around her, too.

Calling Collins a busy bee would be putting it mildly. She's CNN's chief White House correspondent and the host of her own primetime show, "The Source." And her colleagues rave about her grind. "Kaitlan distinguished herself through good reporting and rigorous questioning in the White House Briefing Room," media veteran Maggie Haberman told Elle. "Good work stands out." And while she often clashes with others because of her reporting, Collins makes no apologies for her confrontational style. "It's also about calling out bulls*** when there's bulls*** or calling out talking points when there are talking points," she said. "It's your job to push those people, particularly when they're world leaders."

With that kind of work ethic, it's only a matter of time before Collins is grouped with the heavyweights of cable news. But while she's built a career on calling out shady behavior, her own path hasn't been entirely spotless either.