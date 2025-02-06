One Of CNN's Primetime Anchors Can't Hide Their Hatred For JD Vance

There are many celebs who can't stand JD Vance, but he's not particularly popular with factions of the media, either. CNN's Kaitlan Collins has a history of opposing Vance's ideology, suggesting she's not exactly his biggest fan. Their most viral interaction took place in May 2024.

As they discussed the protests that had broken out around various college campuses, Vance pushed for criminal consequences for rioters who had broken the law. "Okay, so you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted?" asked Collins. "Exactly," he replied. "Okay, I'm just checking because you did help raise money for people who did so on January 6, which was, you know, impeding an official proceeding, breaking into a building ... and vandalizing the capitol," countered Collins, referring to the 2021 insurrection when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol — due to their belief that the 2020 election had been rigged against him.

Vance attempted to explain away what he felt were differences between the January 6 protest and other politically-charged protests in the past, which he's openly opposed. However, Clark, who's also sparred with Donald Trump Jr., refused to let him off that easy. "Are you saying ... that people who beat up cops should be excluded from [Donald's 'blanket pardon]?'" asked Collins, referring to Donald's announcement about pardoning rioters. According to Vance, the January 6 rioters were peacefully protesting, and therefore deserved grace, even though the people accused of "worse offenses" were a "problem." He said, "You can't have Black Lives Matter protesters, who rioted and vandalized goes free, when you have people who were actually peacefully protesting on January the 6th, who have the book thrown at them. That's the double standard that I'm most worried about."