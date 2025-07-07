Former HGTV Star Chip Gaines' Ripped New Body Is Head-Turning

Chip Gaines is showing off his (no pun intended) gains after deciding to get back on track and hit the gym with his wife, Joanna Gaines. Since 2024, the former "Fixer Upper" hosts have been training with Blake Lively's coach, Don Saladino, to work on their strength and prioritize their overall fitness and health. "Last year @donsaladino did the impossible and got Chip and me in a gym TOGETHER for the first time in 25 years," Joanna wrote in a June 2025 Instagram post promoting Saladino's podcast. "Chip showed up in his boots and Don thought he was joking (Chip finally converted to tennis shoes). We have honestly loved the workouts so much."

Advertisement

Chip, who was rumored to have suffered a heart attack in 2019, looked fit as a fiddle as he and Joanna posed inside their home gym. His biceps bulged under the sleeves of his T-shirt from all those months of weight training with Saladino — clearly, he hasn't skipped arm day. "Health is the greatest wealth! Good job Chip!" one user cheered. Another couldn't help but notice his muscles, gushing, "Chip's arms are definitely bigger!!"

The Magnolia hosts also gave a tour of their home gym in Waco, Texas after teaming up with Saladino to upgrade the space by adding a few new machinery and equipment. Reacting to a user who quipped that none of those machines would probably end up getting used, the celebrity trainer defended the couple and said, "[They've] been using it everyday." He also praised Chip's dedication, stressing, "Chip does very well in the gym" and that the home renovation expert "works hard in everything that he does."

Advertisement