The Scandal That Rocked Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

Launching the Magnolia Network was a big deal for Chip and Joanna Gaines, but just days after hitting the air, a massive scandal rattled the network. The controversy? One of the shows, "Home Work," came under fire after revelations came to light that didn't exactly flatter its hosts, Candis and Andy Meredith.

Four years after leaving HGTV, Chip and Joanna revealed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that they would be heading up their very own network. In January 2022, Magnolia Network launched, and "Home Work" became one of the first shows on the lineup. Exciting times, no doubt ... until two days post-launch, when past clients of the Merediths took to Instagram to share their not-so-great experiences with the couple. One unhappy homeowner, Teisha Satterfield Hawley, claimed she and her husband were told by the Merediths that they'd exhausted their budget, despite no prior warnings. Another, Aubry Bennion, claimed a flooring company put a tax lien on her home because the Merediths hadn't paid them — and said the delays impacted her ability to earn a living creating content in her home. Vienna Goates complained that only part of the money she and her husband gave the couple was refunded when they tried to stop the project.

Obviously, the situation was scandalous. It wasn't exactly surprising that Chip and Joanna temporarily canceled "Home Work." That said, the matter was resolved exceptionally quickly, and the show even returned to the lineup.