Don't Let The Fillers Fool You – Here's How Much Younger Lauren Sanchez Is Than Jeff Bezos

Fans may be surprised to know that newlywed couple Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have quite the sizeable age gap. Of course, it's probably hard to tell given all the cosmetic work the media personality has (allegedly) undergone to enhance her beauty. As her obsession with youth became increasingly out of hand, rendering Sánchez almost unrecognizable, a New York plastic surgeon spilled the tea on her drastic transformation in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift. Listing both invasive and non-invasive procedures, Dr. Joel Kopelman told us, "There's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift. Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."

Advertisement

But looks can be deceiving. Born on December 16, 1969, the former Fox News anchor is actually six years younger than the tech giant (or five years and 11 months, to be exact), whose birthday is January 12, 1964, despite their appearances suggesting otherwise. Although, perhaps even more shocking is the fact that she and Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, are the same age, with their birthdays falling just four months apart. Yep! Regardless, their age seems to be a non-issue for the power couple, who'd been practically joined at the hip since the beginning of their relationship. "We love to be together and we love to work together," Sánchez told the Wall Street Journal in 2023. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

Advertisement