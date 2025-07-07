Don't Let The Fillers Fool You – Here's How Much Younger Lauren Sanchez Is Than Jeff Bezos
Fans may be surprised to know that newlywed couple Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have quite the sizeable age gap. Of course, it's probably hard to tell given all the cosmetic work the media personality has (allegedly) undergone to enhance her beauty. As her obsession with youth became increasingly out of hand, rendering Sánchez almost unrecognizable, a New York plastic surgeon spilled the tea on her drastic transformation in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift. Listing both invasive and non-invasive procedures, Dr. Joel Kopelman told us, "There's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift. Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."
But looks can be deceiving. Born on December 16, 1969, the former Fox News anchor is actually six years younger than the tech giant (or five years and 11 months, to be exact), whose birthday is January 12, 1964, despite their appearances suggesting otherwise. Although, perhaps even more shocking is the fact that she and Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, are the same age, with their birthdays falling just four months apart. Yep! Regardless, their age seems to be a non-issue for the power couple, who'd been practically joined at the hip since the beginning of their relationship. "We love to be together and we love to work together," Sánchez told the Wall Street Journal in 2023. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."
Sanchez and Bezos' relationship sparked controversy (but not because of their age gap)
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos raised plenty of eyebrows in 2019 when news of their romance first broke, but the issue had nothing to do with their age gap. Mere hours after announcing his separation from MacKenzie Scott, the National Enquirer published an expose accusing the tech billionaire of cheating with Sánchez while he was still legally married.
"Just to set the record straight, I did have a relationship with this woman," Bezos reportedly told his top executives once the affair hit tabloids, according to the New York Post. "But the story is completely wrong and out of order. MacKenzie and I have had good, healthy adult conversations about it. She is fine. The kids are fine. ... All of this is very distracting, so thank you for being focused on the business."
It didn't take long before Sánchez herself split from her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, to whom she was married for 13 years and with whom she has two children. (She also has a son with Kansas City Chiefs legend, Tony Gonzalez.) By 2023, she and Bezos were engaged to be married after he'd popped the question while vacationing in the south of France. They tied the knot during a lavish, three-day affair in Venice after four years as a couple. (And while we're on the subject, Sánchez's seemingly new face does her dirty days before their star-studded wedding. Yikes!) "He makes me laugh all the time," the helicopter pilot said of Bezos in her WSJ interview. "He inspires me every day. ... He's the most loving human I know."