Whatever Happened To Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott?

Since MacKenzie Scott divorced billionaire Jeff Bezos in 2019, she's more than proven that she doesn't need a connection to him to make a big impact. In fact, it could be argued that Scott, who was married to Bezos for 25 years, has been making a much bigger splash post-split. While her public profile may not be as large as that of Bezos, who lost and regained his status as the richest man in the world, Scott is often in the news for giving away a stunning percentage of her fortune, which she got in her divorce settlement from her ex-husband. As of December 2024, for example, she's parted with $19 billion of her initial $38 billion settlement, and it seems she has no plans of slowing down.

However, positioning herself as one of the most charitable people in history isn't all Scott has been doing since she ditched Jeff. The mother-of-four has also spent some time cultivating romantic bonds. In 2021, she got married for the second time to Dan Jewett, a teacher at the school her children with Bezos attended. Unfortunately, Scott's second chance at romance didn't pan out like she hoped, as she divorced a second time less than two years into their marriage. However, it was a quick process that was finalized within four months of Scott's filing in 2022, per People. As residents of Washington, they also opted to honor their separation contract, which, due to state laws, kept all of the nitty-gritty of their asset division and other legal entanglements away from the public's prying eyes. Unlike Scott's divorce settlement from Bezos, no one knows how much Jewett walked away from the marriage with, though even a trivial percentage of Scott's wealth could have set him up for life.

Beyond philanthropy and love, Scott has also spent some of her time aggravating Elon Musk, which, in some circles, is also a notable use of one's time.