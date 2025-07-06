Melania Trump Confuses Fourth Of July For Christmas With Her Candy Cane-Inspired Outfit
Melania Trump is a very busy woman, so she's excused for mixing up her holidays from time to time. Such was the case with Independence Day, which she appeared to have confused with Christmas, breaking out the candy cane months too early — albeit wearing, not eating it — just as well as it was on her feet, or shoes, to be precise.
Melania looked elegant and stylish in a beautifully crisp, white Thom Browne Oxford A-line shirt dress with red, white, and blue detailing on the belt line side panels — yours for just $1,967. And the shoes showed off Melania's killer legs to perfection: a pair of $935 Manolo Blahnik BB (named in honor of Bridget Bardot) 106 snake red candy cane pumps, in case you were wondering. Still, candy cane on July 4th doesn't seem right (and let's not mention mixing hot dogs and tomato ketchup with a white dress — that's an accident just waiting to happen). Unless she was hopping on Hallmark Channel's "Christmas In July" bandwagon, of course.
Meanwhile, as with everything these days, especially involving Donald Trump, the interweb was divided in their opinions. Some praised FLOTUS' choice of attire to the skies and beyond, while others believed Melania's outfit missed the mark. "Not keen on the shoes," one detractor posted on X. "I'm not keen tbh, the dress looks like an old fashioned nurses uniform and the skirt is neither fish nor fowl if you know what I mean She's worn much better," another person sniped.
Melania's shoes do the talking, not walking
Melania Trump is a fashion icon to many, despite never scoring a Vogue cover, unlike her predecessor, Dr. Jill Biden, whose numerous and sometimes controversial covers caused quite a stir. FLOTUS' favorite style statement is her shoes. According to MSN, Christian Louboutin is her favorite brand, with Manolo running a close second.
Melania's footwear has landed her in hot water before. Stephanie Grisham claims in her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," that Donald Trump once "exploded" over Melania's choice of shoes, which have undoubtedly been a tad inappropriate on occasion — sky-high snakeskin stilettos and Hurricane Harvey, anyone? And Independence Day wasn't the first time Melania's candy cane Manolos caused a stir. She previously wore them while visiting Judaism's holiest of holy prayer sites, old town Jerusalem's Western Wall, in May 2017. She was snapped wearing a white Michael Kors Collection suit and her towering stilettos while reaching out to touch the ancient relic.
Given her questionable relationship with the holidays — look no further than Melania's contentious White House Christmas decorations, which appeared anything but joyous and celebratory, and asking Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas?" during a secretly recorded call — you'd think Melania would avoid evoking the YuleTide spirit in 4.5 inches of heel. Perhaps next July 4th, she might like to consider something more appropriate for the U.S.A's birthday, like a pair of über patriotic Wild Diva stars and stripes platforms or some classic American flag Crocs.