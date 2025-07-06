Melania Trump Confuses Fourth Of July For Christmas With Her Candy Cane-Inspired Outfit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melania Trump is a very busy woman, so she's excused for mixing up her holidays from time to time. Such was the case with Independence Day, which she appeared to have confused with Christmas, breaking out the candy cane months too early — albeit wearing, not eating it — just as well as it was on her feet, or shoes, to be precise.

Melania looked elegant and stylish in a beautifully crisp, white Thom Browne Oxford A-line shirt dress with red, white, and blue detailing on the belt line side panels — yours for just $1,967. And the shoes showed off Melania's killer legs to perfection: a pair of $935 Manolo Blahnik BB (named in honor of Bridget Bardot) 106 snake red candy cane pumps, in case you were wondering. Still, candy cane on July 4th doesn't seem right (and let's not mention mixing hot dogs and tomato ketchup with a white dress — that's an accident just waiting to happen). Unless she was hopping on Hallmark Channel's "Christmas In July" bandwagon, of course.

Meanwhile, as with everything these days, especially involving Donald Trump, the interweb was divided in their opinions. Some praised FLOTUS' choice of attire to the skies and beyond, while others believed Melania's outfit missed the mark. "Not keen on the shoes," one detractor posted on X. "I'm not keen tbh, the dress looks like an old fashioned nurses uniform and the skirt is neither fish nor fowl if you know what I mean She's worn much better," another person sniped.

