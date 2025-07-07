Diddy's Rumored Popularity In Prison Is Sure To Boost His Already Inflated Ego

Needless to say, Sean "Diddy" Combs has lost his popularity since the allegations against him came to light. Apparently, however, he still has a fan base in prison, which we can only imagine is giving him a massive ego boost. And since Diddy's shock trial verdict was announced, that's surely the last thing he needs.

It seems like almost everyone was surprised when Diddy was only found guilty of two of the five serious charges against him in June. Well, perhaps everyone except Diddy himself was surprised. Diddy's three words before his trial verdict proved his gigantic ego never left the courtroom; he said, "We got this," per The New York Times. Considering the visibility and severity of these charges, folks following the trial from home were overwhelmingly displeased with the results. Yet, it seems that when he returned to prison after the jury's decisions were revealed, Diddy was greeted by folks who were actually satisfied by the decision. According to Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, his fellow inmates were happy to hear that he got off much easier than expected, even giving him a standing ovation upon his return to the Brooklyn jail, where he is likely to serve more time. "They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" Agnifilo told The Associated Press.

