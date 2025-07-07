Diddy's Rumored Popularity In Prison Is Sure To Boost His Already Inflated Ego
Needless to say, Sean "Diddy" Combs has lost his popularity since the allegations against him came to light. Apparently, however, he still has a fan base in prison, which we can only imagine is giving him a massive ego boost. And since Diddy's shock trial verdict was announced, that's surely the last thing he needs.
It seems like almost everyone was surprised when Diddy was only found guilty of two of the five serious charges against him in June. Well, perhaps everyone except Diddy himself was surprised. Diddy's three words before his trial verdict proved his gigantic ego never left the courtroom; he said, "We got this," per The New York Times. Considering the visibility and severity of these charges, folks following the trial from home were overwhelmingly displeased with the results. Yet, it seems that when he returned to prison after the jury's decisions were revealed, Diddy was greeted by folks who were actually satisfied by the decision. According to Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, his fellow inmates were happy to hear that he got off much easier than expected, even giving him a standing ovation upon his return to the Brooklyn jail, where he is likely to serve more time. "They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" Agnifilo told The Associated Press.
Diddy's only remaining fans may be his fellow inmates
During his interview with The Associated Press, lawyer Marc Agnifilo described telling Diddy, "I said: 'Maybe it's your fate in life to be the guy who wins.'" He added, "They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart." Despite the fact that he was surprisingly acquitted on the sex trafficking and racketeering charges against him, Diddy will still serve a minimum of four years in prison since he's been found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy has already been behind bars for 10 months, but he's surely aware that his reputation in the outside world has taken quite a hit, with fans turning on him and many celebs speaking out against him. Considering the fact that Diddy was denied bail and is now waiting to learn exactly how long he will be spending in prison, he's likely happy to know that while his fanbase may be dwindling, he has some fellow inmates on his side.