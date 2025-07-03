Diddy's Dramatic Behavior After His Shock Verdict Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

With the verdict for Sean "Diddy" Combs already given, the rapper is now waiting on sentencing to be handed down from Judge Arun Subramanian. According to CNN, Diddy was denied bail and must continue to wait it out behind bars until his possible jail time is determined. While there's still a sliver of hope that President Donald Trump just might pardon Diddy, it seems that the general public is nowhere near ready to forgive or forget.

Advertisement

After Diddy seemingly collapsed to the floor in joy at the verdict, many on X noticed something odd if not overly annoying about his display. One user wrote, "He probably had that performance rehearsed for months." Another pointed out, "Well he is a performer." Considering Diddy's stage presence is an integral part of his large his ego, which never seemed to leave the courtroom, it seems to have done him dirty in the end.

The weight of the verdict, even for the lesser charges, could still carry several years in prison. For each of the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy could spend up to 10 years in jail, meaning there's still a 20-year sentence on the table. If X users find him to be a "Drama Queen" now, just wait until Diddy hears the judge's final decision.

Advertisement