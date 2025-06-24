Diddy Tries To Butter Up The Judge In Rare Courtroom Comment & It Totally Backfires
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
The criminal trial for Sean "Diddy" Combs is coming to an end, with both the prosecution and the defense resting their respective cases on June 24. And in a move that shows Diddy cannot read the courtroom, he congratulated Judge Arun Subramanian for doing a good job. Diddy was asked how he felt about his decision to not take the stand in his own defense and Combs replied, "I'm doing great, your honor" (via CNN). That alone would've probably earned him some attention because not many people would be doing great when they're in the midst of a trial that could put them away for life. But it was what Combs said next that really got people talking, as he said, "I've been wanting to tell you thank you. You're doing an excellent job."
Diddy's trial was not televised but live updates have been posted online. That comment from Diddy gained a lot of attention, with plenty of people seeing it as a particularly audacious remark to make. One user on X said, "Imagine a defendant telling the judge what a good job they're doing. Smh!" And one critic gave an assessment of the moment, posting, "It's not confidence, it's control. Abusers often charm authority while survivors are left managing the wreckage in silence." One person added, "The manipulation and the sheer ego." And they weren't alone. As another person posted, "He's really trying to grease that judge up isn't he?"
No one took the stand in Diddy's defense and the jury's set to decide his fate shortly
There's at least one reason Diddy might think he was on Judge Arun Subramanian's bad side. Diddy got reprimanded for seemingly trying to interact with the jurors, which could have lead to him being banned from the courtroom. For his part, the judge seemed to take the comment from Diddy about how he was doing in stride, and he simply replied, "Thank you, I appreciate it," along with a laugh, according to CNN.
Not only did Diddy not testify, but no witnesses for the defense were called to the stand either.While it would seem his legal team decided Diddy's case would benefit from him remaining silent about the charges, some think the jury could be left with unanswered questions. There were 34 witnesses for the prosecution, including Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and half a dozen of Diddy's former assistants.
The allegations against Diddy include sexual and domestic abuse, and his five charges include racketeering and sex trafficking. He could be sentenced to life in prison if he's found guilty. Diddy has maintained his innocence regarding the charges. Jury deliberation is expected to begin this week.