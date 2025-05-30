Diddy's Odds Of Being Pardoned By Trump May Not Be As Slim As We Thought

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious allegations of abuse and sexual assault, and he's currently on trial for multiple federal crimes, including sex trafficking. A recent attempt by Diddy's team to get a mistrial (a sign that he might be getting more desperate) was rejected by the judge. Diddy has maintained his innocence; if he's found guilty, he could get a life sentence behind bars. However, there's a chance that he could get a reprieve in the form of Donald Trump. While we wouldn't have guessed that Trump would consider pardoning Diddy, Trump's recent comments on the situation make us think that there's a chance.

Advertisement

During a press conference with Elon Musk (whose bromance with Trump may be on the rocks), Trump was asked about Diddy's trial and whether he'd consider pardoning him. Trump could step in even before a verdict was issued, and Diddy's federal criminal charges would be dropped. Trump didn't come out with a clear no; rather he said that he hadn't been asked about it yet, though there were people apparently considering asking him for a pardon, via The White House. Trump also noted that he hadn't really followed the legal issues that Diddy was facing, though he said what he had heard was "nasty."

The shady side to Diddy has been described on the stand by a number of key people in his life. His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has testified about times when Diddy was violent with her, and Diddy's former assistants have detailed disturbing stories about Diddy's behavior, including threats and drug use.

Advertisement