Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers' Marriage Was Doomed From The Start
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' marriage is over, but some fans believe that it was doomed from the start. According to Page Six, Phypers filed to divorce the reality star on July 7 due to "irreconcilable differences." Phypers had been married to the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member since 2018.
Although it's still very early in the process at the time of this writing, the divorce has the potential to get quite messy — and fast. As the outlet noted, Richards and Phypers weren't just bound by marriage, but also business. They worked together on several streams of income, of which Phypers requested an even split. In his divorce filings, he mentioned income from Richards' OnlyFans account, which he helped out with. The 52-year-old also requested that Richards pay him spousal support.
News of Richards' and Phypers' divorce came months after they both confidently proclaimed that they wouldn't ever take this route in their relationship. While filming "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," the couple joked about finding alternative paths to separation other than divorce if their relationship ever imploded. After Richards admitted that being married to her wasn't easy, Phypers replied, "It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I'm done" (via People). Richards agreed, adding, "Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f**king get divorced." Unfortunately, it appears as if Richards and Phypers were the only ones who couldn't see that their relationship wasn't built to last.
Fans noticed tension between Denise and Aaron
Bravo stars are known for shocking their fanbases left and right, but Denise Richards' fans didn't seem at all surprised that her marriage to Aaron Phypers failed. In fact, many seemed giddy that she's finally "free" of Phypers — and much of it has to do with his supposed treatment of her. On Reddit, for example, one fan wrote, "I'm so happy for her." In response, a second fan replied, "Me too. She deserves a far better man than him. I was genuinely concerned for her when I watched that scene on RHOBH where he threatened to crush her hand." They were seemingly referring to a scene from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" where, during an argument, Phypers said to her, "I'm going to crush your f***ing hand" (via People). Fans also cited several other strange things about Richards' marriage — including the fact that the now-exes appeared to be under severe financial strain.
According to legal filings obtained by Page Six, the couple lived solely off of the income brought in by Richards after the 2024 closing of Phypers' health and wellness brand. Phypers and Richards have both experienced legal woes, which can be costly, and they also spent an exorbitant amount of money to keep their household afloat (to the tune of $105,000 a month). However, many of their expenses seem excessive and unnecessary, including their $25,000 a month food budget, which included $15,000 earmarked for eating out in restaurants and an additional $15,000 a month for their entertainment. Of course, fans had many, many thoughts about the couple's excessive spending. One, for example, commented, "25K per MONTH on food is obscene. What & where are they eating that is this expensive?"