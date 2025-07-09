Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers' Marriage Was Doomed From The Start

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' marriage is over, but some fans believe that it was doomed from the start. According to Page Six, Phypers filed to divorce the reality star on July 7 due to "irreconcilable differences." Phypers had been married to the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member since 2018.

Although it's still very early in the process at the time of this writing, the divorce has the potential to get quite messy — and fast. As the outlet noted, Richards and Phypers weren't just bound by marriage, but also business. They worked together on several streams of income, of which Phypers requested an even split. In his divorce filings, he mentioned income from Richards' OnlyFans account, which he helped out with. The 52-year-old also requested that Richards pay him spousal support.

News of Richards' and Phypers' divorce came months after they both confidently proclaimed that they wouldn't ever take this route in their relationship. While filming "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," the couple joked about finding alternative paths to separation other than divorce if their relationship ever imploded. After Richards admitted that being married to her wasn't easy, Phypers replied, "It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I'm done" (via People). Richards agreed, adding, "Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f**king get divorced." Unfortunately, it appears as if Richards and Phypers were the only ones who couldn't see that their relationship wasn't built to last.

