Tory Lanez's Life In Prison Is Worse Than Anyone Suspected
Tory Lanez has been behind bars since August 2023, when he received a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. The Canadian rapper was found guilty of three felony crimes, including discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The December 2022 conviction followed a messy legal battle between Stallion and Lanez that started in July 2020, when an altercation after leaving a Kylie Jenner party culminated in the shooting incident. No one expected Lanez's life in prison to be easy, but it turns out it's worse than we thought.
After suffering a violent attack, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was transferred to another correctional facility over concerns for his safety. Despite the troubling events and his steep prison sentence, Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, believes better days are ahead for his son. "I believe with all of my heart that he will be out and much sooner than a lot of people think," he said on "Power 106" in July 2025. He didn't want to elaborate but suggested his legal team has been making headway in their appeal efforts.
"The powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job. ... There are things happening right now," he cryptically said, adding: "He's coming home." The rapper's conviction was indeed divisive, with Lanez gaining the support of the likes of Iggy Azalea and Drake. Whether the elder Peterson's predictions will come to be remains to be seen at the time of this writing, but Lanez will continue to face his complicated reality in the meantime.
Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate
Prison life isn't meant to be cushy, but Tory Lanez's incarceration at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi proved downright dangerous. On May 12, 2025, the rapper had to be taken to the hospital after being attacked by a fellow inmate, the AP reported. A post on his Instagram stated Lanez was stabbed 14 times, suffering wounds in his back, torso, head, and face. As a result, he suffered two collapsed lungs and required the temporary aid of a breathing apparatus.
The post reassured Lanez's fans that he was okay. "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," the note read. Prison officials identified the suspect in the morning attack as Santino Casio, a convicted murderer who has been serving a life sentence at the Tehachapi facility since 2004, BBC News reported. Authorities offered no possible motive.
Lanez wasn't Casio's first alleged victim. In 2008, he was convicted of using a deadly weapon on a fellow inmate and received an additional six years on top of his sentence. In 2018, he received yet another two years for being in possession of a weapon. Following the incident, Lanez was moved to California Men's Colony, according to TMZ. Lanez was said to have previously expressed concerns. "Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status," a source told Page Six in 2023.