Tory Lanez's Life In Prison Is Worse Than Anyone Suspected

Tory Lanez has been behind bars since August 2023, when he received a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. The Canadian rapper was found guilty of three felony crimes, including discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The December 2022 conviction followed a messy legal battle between Stallion and Lanez that started in July 2020, when an altercation after leaving a Kylie Jenner party culminated in the shooting incident. No one expected Lanez's life in prison to be easy, but it turns out it's worse than we thought.

After suffering a violent attack, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was transferred to another correctional facility over concerns for his safety. Despite the troubling events and his steep prison sentence, Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, believes better days are ahead for his son. "I believe with all of my heart that he will be out and much sooner than a lot of people think," he said on "Power 106" in July 2025. He didn't want to elaborate but suggested his legal team has been making headway in their appeal efforts.

"The powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job. ... There are things happening right now," he cryptically said, adding: "He's coming home." The rapper's conviction was indeed divisive, with Lanez gaining the support of the likes of Iggy Azalea and Drake. Whether the elder Peterson's predictions will come to be remains to be seen at the time of this writing, but Lanez will continue to face his complicated reality in the meantime.

