What Tory Lanez's Life In Prison Is Really Like
Tory Lanez has a tough decade ahead of him as he is to serve 10 years in prison for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic weapon, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, per The New York Times.
The Canadian rapper infamously shot Megan after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020, something he repeatedly denied. Ahead of the sentencing in August 2023, Megan said in a statement that apart from inflicting physical harm on her, Lanez also tried to smear her name. "He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could've been dead," she wrote. "He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions." Meanwhile, Lanez issued an apology for what he did. "If I could change it, I would, but I can't," he told the judge. "Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility."
Shortly after sentencing, Lanez was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, which is notorious for its inmate-related crimes. And while the rapper is enjoying administrative segregation due to his celebrity status, per TMZ, his prison life is reportedly lonely and pretty frightening, to boot.
Tory Lanez is reportedly 'scared for his life'
Even though he says otherwise, insiders say that Tory Lanez is having a hard time adjusting to prison life. "Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status," a source told Page Six. It doesn't help that he's smaller in stature and among the company of inmates who are convicted of more violent and serious crimes. The insider added that Lanez is mostly by his lonesome and under the watchful eye of guards when he's outside in the yard or even during shower time and that he's apparently still optimistic that his legal team could bail him out.
But despite the situation, he feigned positivity for his fans, sharing on Instagram via an audio note that he's doing just fine. "I'm talking to you live from prison right now. I'm just happy to get out of that bull**** county jail. They were hating on the young fly, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. A half-sized cell by myself," he said. "With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want y'all to know I'm in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day," he added, before promoting the release of the deluxe version of his album, "Alone at Prom."
Tory Lanez still maintains that he was wrongfully convicted
Even after everything, Tory Lanez insists that he is innocent. While he apologized in court, it was apparently only for what he said during the night of the incident, and not the actual shooting. "Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will," he wrote in an Instagram post addressed to his fans. "This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved.... That's it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."
However, before he was sentenced to a decade in prison, he insinuated that Megan Thee Stallion was his friend, and claimed that they were still close despite what had happened. He claimed that they'd known one another a long time and bonded over the deaths of their mothers, comforting one another in the wake of the losses. That hadn't changed despite the criminal case. However, Megan had a different take, admitting that she "could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again... Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."