What Tory Lanez's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Tory Lanez has a tough decade ahead of him as he is to serve 10 years in prison for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic weapon, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, per The New York Times.

The Canadian rapper infamously shot Megan after a party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020, something he repeatedly denied. Ahead of the sentencing in August 2023, Megan said in a statement that apart from inflicting physical harm on her, Lanez also tried to smear her name. "He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could've been dead," she wrote. "He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions." Meanwhile, Lanez issued an apology for what he did. "If I could change it, I would, but I can't," he told the judge. "Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility."

Shortly after sentencing, Lanez was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, which is notorious for its inmate-related crimes. And while the rapper is enjoying administrative segregation due to his celebrity status, per TMZ, his prison life is reportedly lonely and pretty frightening, to boot.