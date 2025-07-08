Chip & Joanna Gaines' Latest Move Looks Like Divorce Rumor Damage Control

Chip and Joanna Gaines seem determined to quell divorce rumors by any means necessary. The former "Fixer Upper" hosts were on the cover of a special edition of People, which had all the markings of running damage control. They were featured sitting on a patio table together with the title: "Chip and Joanna Gaines — Their Next Chapter: Marriage 2.0" plastered across the cover. Chip was seated on the bench, and Joanna, on the table, as the couple looked rather uncomfortable next to one another.

To promote the cover story, Joanna shared it to her Instagram page. The uneasy-looking photo coupled with the odd phrasing of the headline had fans wondering if Chip and Joanna's marriage was on the rocks. "Just curious about 'marriage 2.0'. What is that? Did they split & get back together?" one Instagram user asked. Others pointed out that "The Stories We Tell" author often seems distant toward her husband. "I wish she showed more emotion for Chip," a fan wrote. "Chip looks so uncomfortable," another added.

The cover story itself was littered with subtle red flags about the Magnolia Network couple's marriage. A large chunk of it centered on Chip and Joanna invigorating their marriage by embarking on a new hobby together: dance lessons. "I hired this couple; they came to our office and taught us how to dance," Joanna told People. "Just she and I with this couple. You talk about awkward," Chip added. Chip said it took several weeks to get comfortable holding strong eye contact while dancing with his wife. The contrived cover photo, and story about "awkward" dance lessons, all rang like a last-ditch effort for a struggling couple. Of course, there have been other signs of marital woes leading up to the "Marriage 2.0" piece.

