Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Gets Thrown Under The Bus For Major Campaign Flub

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, is taking the blame for dropping the ball regarding Taylor Swift during his wife's presidential campaign. Even though Swift had openly endorsed Harris — and earned the ire of Donald Trump in the process — she didn't perform for the Democratic Party nominee leading up to the election. According to a book, the blame for not booking Swift fell on Emhoff's shoulders.

In "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America," authors Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf claim that the former second husband had taken the reins in securing the pop star for a performance, or at least an appearance, days before the presidential election. "Swift proved to be a special challenge," the authors write, per the New York Post. "Staffers who worked on celebrity appearances were instructed not to make any outreach to her universe; Doug Emhoff was handling it," they added. Apparently, Emhoff knew Swift's lawyer, Doug Baldridge, from his old days in the entertainment law industry and thought he had an in. That in didn't seem to matter. "Swift would do what Swift thought was best," was how Baldridge replied to Harris' team, and the "How Did it End?" artist failed to support the nominee in person.

Predictably, when news of Emhoff being the reason for Swift not attending a Harris rally was published, people online weighed in. "Accountability coming soon? I guess they're blaming it on her Husband Doug," one X user wrote. "Why is she always blaming others?" another wrote about Harris. We may not know everything about Swift's political views, but recruiting her for Harris should have been a slam dunk, considering she is an anti-Trumpster.