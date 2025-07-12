Trump Inappropriately Used Jill Biden To Promote His Cologne Once

Donald Trump and Jill Biden have been engaged in an icy feud for years, but that didn't stop him from using her to promote his fragrances. In December 2024, Trump, who's never shied away from using his political career to promote the various items he hawks to make extra cash on the side, went one step further by using a viral photo of himself and the former first lady to promote his newest offering at the time: male and female fragrances. The photo in question featured himself and Jill seemingly exchanging pleasantries as they sat for the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Of course, Trump, who has a history of tension with Jill and her husband, former President Joe Biden, applied a less-friendly caption to the ad in question. Taking to Truth Social, Trump launched his new fragrances, a perfume and a cologne, with the caption, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" (via CBS News). Unsurprisingly, Trump named the fragrance collection "Fight, Fight, Fight," in reference to the words he uttered seconds after his assassination attempt in July 2024. Although nobody from the Biden camp ever commented publicly on Trump's unique marketing strategy, it's unlikely that Jill consented to having her likeness used to promote Trump's personal business ventures.

However, the Bidens aren't the only people who objected to Trump's bold promotional move.

