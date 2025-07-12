Trump Inappropriately Used Jill Biden To Promote His Cologne Once
Donald Trump and Jill Biden have been engaged in an icy feud for years, but that didn't stop him from using her to promote his fragrances. In December 2024, Trump, who's never shied away from using his political career to promote the various items he hawks to make extra cash on the side, went one step further by using a viral photo of himself and the former first lady to promote his newest offering at the time: male and female fragrances. The photo in question featured himself and Jill seemingly exchanging pleasantries as they sat for the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.
Of course, Trump, who has a history of tension with Jill and her husband, former President Joe Biden, applied a less-friendly caption to the ad in question. Taking to Truth Social, Trump launched his new fragrances, a perfume and a cologne, with the caption, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" (via CBS News). Unsurprisingly, Trump named the fragrance collection "Fight, Fight, Fight," in reference to the words he uttered seconds after his assassination attempt in July 2024. Although nobody from the Biden camp ever commented publicly on Trump's unique marketing strategy, it's unlikely that Jill consented to having her likeness used to promote Trump's personal business ventures.
However, the Bidens aren't the only people who objected to Trump's bold promotional move.
Jon Stewart called Trump out over his cologne ad
Jon Stewart, the host of "The Daily Show," had a rather strong reaction to Donald Trump using Jill Biden's photo to sell his cologne. That same month, Stewart went off on a lengthy rant criticizing the then-president-elect for what he said was "beneath" him. "Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor's wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden," said Stewart during the segment. "It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have given this country hope had it not been immediately undermined by the returning president releasing an actual cologne ad belittling and sexualizing said moment." He continued, "You f***ing won! You don't have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I'm saying this, but it's beneath you."
And though Trump received much support from his loyal base concerning his fragrances and his decision to use Biden's photo, he also received much pushback from online circles, including Reddit. "None of this surprises me. It would surprise me if any other president did this. I'm expecting Trump everything in the coming years to really grift his followers," commented one user. Another user took Trump's supporters to task. "Just lol at anyone who voted for this guy. Surprise he is exactly the piece of s*** everyone told you he was and he's doing exactly what we said he'd do," they wrote. Meanwhile, another person felt Trump's fragrance stunt paled in comparison to his forays into the world of mobile phones and cryptocurrency. "I mean personally I think the phone and the Trump crypto coin are worse but sure let's add another one to the pile. Why not," they commented.