The Long List Of Jill Biden's Icy Feuds

Dr. Jill Biden is no stranger to feud rumors, and unfortunately for the former first lady, some of those sparring partners seem to have come from inside the house (the White House, that is).

Okay, so not all of Jill's nemeses are involved in the political arena. One of her biggest foes has been her first husband, Bill Stevenson — an enthusiastic Trump supporter who has made a bunch of scathing claims against both Jill and Joe Biden. Some may remember that back in 2020, Stevenson told the Daily Mail his ex-wife had cheated on him with Joe when he was still campaigning for senate. Granted, in that interview, he didn't seem to begrudge his ex. "Everybody who meets Jill, from, you know, when I met her in 1969, right up 'til today falls in love with her immediately. It's hard not to. And that's why I don't want to hurt her," he told the outlet. As for why he was spilling the tea, Stevenson said he simply wanted everyone to know the full story about Joe. A rep for Jill ultimately contradicted Stevenson's story when he reiterated it to Inside Edition, telling the outlet, "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book."

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Jill, a few years on, her ex wasn't talking about how easy it was to fall in love with her. Au contraire, infuriated by her accusations that Donald Trump was a liar in 2024, he told Newsmax, "The gloves are off." He went on to complain about her conduct during their divorce, claiming, "She was bitter, she was nasty, and she said things in the court that were crazy." Granted, his own version of events seemed a little sketchy, so despite his constant assertions that he wasn't bitter (lol), we're gonna have to disagree. Jill didn't respond.