The Long List Of Jill Biden's Icy Feuds
Dr. Jill Biden is no stranger to feud rumors, and unfortunately for the former first lady, some of those sparring partners seem to have come from inside the house (the White House, that is).
Okay, so not all of Jill's nemeses are involved in the political arena. One of her biggest foes has been her first husband, Bill Stevenson — an enthusiastic Trump supporter who has made a bunch of scathing claims against both Jill and Joe Biden. Some may remember that back in 2020, Stevenson told the Daily Mail his ex-wife had cheated on him with Joe when he was still campaigning for senate. Granted, in that interview, he didn't seem to begrudge his ex. "Everybody who meets Jill, from, you know, when I met her in 1969, right up 'til today falls in love with her immediately. It's hard not to. And that's why I don't want to hurt her," he told the outlet. As for why he was spilling the tea, Stevenson said he simply wanted everyone to know the full story about Joe. A rep for Jill ultimately contradicted Stevenson's story when he reiterated it to Inside Edition, telling the outlet, "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book."
Unfortunately for Jill, a few years on, her ex wasn't talking about how easy it was to fall in love with her. Au contraire, infuriated by her accusations that Donald Trump was a liar in 2024, he told Newsmax, "The gloves are off." He went on to complain about her conduct during their divorce, claiming, "She was bitter, she was nasty, and she said things in the court that were crazy." Granted, his own version of events seemed a little sketchy, so despite his constant assertions that he wasn't bitter (lol), we're gonna have to disagree. Jill didn't respond.
Jill herself has hinted at tension with Nancy Pelosi
Jill Biden may have had a spokesperson respond to Bill Stevenson's initial criticisms, but when it came to Nancy Pelosi, she addressed that all on her own.
ICYMI, despite Pelosi initially backing Joe Biden, she gave very mixed messages in a July 2024 interview on MSNBC. Rather than say she wanted him to run, her stance was, "I want him to do whatever he decides to do." Understandably, that set off a ton of alarm bells — and she wasn't done. Joe pulled out of the election later that month, and when Pelosi spoke to Jen Psaki for MSNBC in August, she shared that while it was nothing personal and she was close with Joe and Jill and their kids regardless of politics, his pulling out was for the best. "The most important thing we have to do is to win the election," she said. Fast-forward to when they didn't, Pelosi made some more eyebrow-raising comments on "The Interview," hinting at some frustration at how long it had taken him to pass the reins to Kamala Harris — or anyone, for that matter. "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. Kamala, I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger having taken her case to the public sooner," she said.
Unsurprisingly, Jill wasn't thrilled by Nancy's comments. Speaking to The Washington Post in January 2025, she shared, rather vaguely, "I've been thinking a lot about relationships." She then clarified that she'd felt hurt by the former Speaker of the House, albeit without naming names. "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing," she said. The past-tense phrasing says it all.
Nancy Pelosi's daughter made it clear she and Jill aren't friends, either
While Nancy Pelosi told Jen Psaki her kids and grandkids were close with the Bidens, it certainly seems as though things have changed. Well, unless friends (or their kids) giving each other brutal nicknames is a sign of things being fine and dandy.
Of course, we're talking about the fact that Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, referred to Jill Biden as "Lady McBiden" in an interview with Politico. On the off chance your high school English classes are but a distant memory, Alexandra was likening Jill to Lady Macbeth, the uber-ambitious wife of Macbeth who encourages him to become the King of Scotland through any means necessary. In other words, not the nicest character to be compared to. However, Alexandra didn't stop there. Her exact statement to Politico? "If I was Lady McBiden, I'd put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband's legacy. There aren't that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them," she said.
Jill ultimately acknowledged the jab during her interview on "The View," and though the interview overall confirmed that she was in her IDGAF era, she did admit that the comment had been a zinger. "It was very hurtful ... especially from some of our so-called friends," she said. What's done is done, we guess.
Feud rumors have long swirled around Jill and Kamala Harris
Jill Biden admitted in her memoir, "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself," that she often struggled to forgive those who hurt members of her family. "I'm the one who wants to stomp up the hill to confront the mean kid. I remember every slight committed against the people I love," she wrote — and in the case of Kamala Harris, many have believed that to be the case.
As many will know, the rumored feud between Jill and Harris is said to have begun years ago and has roots in the latter's June 2019 Democratic debate against Joe Biden. Harris called out Joe Biden's past stance on bussing, and suffice it to say, Jill was not happy about it. As seen in a Politico adaptation of "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump," Jill was said to have ranted on a phone call a few days later, "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself."
Of course, Joe and Harris ended up campaigning together, which is a testament to what Jill had said in "Where the Light Enters" about him being the forgiving one in their relationship. However, she also noted in the book that precisely because Joe tended to let things go easily, "I end up being the holder of the grudges." Sure enough, in the case of Jill and Harris, it seems as though even with the debate behind them, rumors that the then-first lady and vice president remained a little frosty towards one another persisted. In fact, some even mused that Jill's election day outfit wasn't oblivious so much as it was a dig at her foe.
Alyssa Farrah Griffin may have played with fire on The View
On to another person who might not be in the former first lady's good books, we bring you "The View" co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin. Jill and Joe Biden made a joint appearance on the show in May 2025, and Griffin used her question to ask the former president about the rumors concerning his cognitive decline. She didn't stop there, though, and after both Bidens answered the question, Griffin pointed out that members of his inner circle, like Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama, had concerns about him, too, and asked for comment. Jill didn't address the second question but did jump in during the first and pointed out that Joe had worked non-stop throughout his term.
Though things remained amicable throughout the rest of the interview, Griffin later shared on CNN that she didn't feel as though the former FLOTUS should have been present for the interview. "I thought it was very unhelpful. I asked a specific question about allegations of his cognitive decline, and he began to answer, and then she jumped in for him. And I get it, as a spouse, you want to help your partner, but that was his moment to knock it out of the park about any fears that he has cognitive decline, and it played into basically the worst assumptions — that he can't finish sentences and she had to help him out." Yikes.
Other than some outlets pointing to Jill shutting down Griffin's questions, at least at the time of this writing, nothing has been said of her response to "The View" star, so perhaps she isn't all that bothered. However, based on past feuds, we wouldn't be surprised if the fiercely loyal former first lady did feel some type of way about it.
Jill has a number of detractors in the MAGAsphere
Finally, we have MAGA press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who went scorched earth on Jill Biden in a press briefing in the wake of the claims made in Jake Tapper's controversial book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again."
"Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover-up, and she's still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they're gonna believe her lies, and frankly, it's insulting, and she needs to answer for it," she said (via @WhiteHouse). Leavitt also pointed to the Bidens' appearance on "The View," calling her out for saying her husband was okay.
In light of her husband's devastating cancer diagnosis, one would think Jill's haters would give her some space, but it's pretty clear that's not the case. In fact, Leavitt isn't the only one to have had something to say about Jill since the announcement. Donald Trump Jr. made perhaps his most revolting comment yet after the announcement, questioning why Dr. Jill Biden, who as most people know, holds a PhD in education — hadn't noticed his illness earlier. Granted, Don Jr.'s chump outburst was so reprehensible (and ignorant) that it garnered criticism from all sides, so perhaps the former FLOTUS won't even need to engage in a feud with him. As for Leavitt, Jill opted not to respond to her either. Even so, given what she's said about keeping score when it comes to her family, we wouldn't be surprised if she's taking note all the same. In the meantime, we're keeping her in our thoughts as Joe undergoes treatment.