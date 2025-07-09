Pippa Middleton's New Haircut Steals All The Attention From Kate At The Worst Time
Though she didn't marry into the royal family like older sister Kate, Pippa Middleton still lives an outrageously lavish life. Not only that, but Pippa's close proximity to the royals tends to get people talking regardless and the fact that she and her older husband, James Matthews, tend to keep to themselves makes it feel like more of an occasion when they do decide to hit the town. For instance, Pippa's new hairstyle hasn't just caught people's attention, it's stealing the spotlight away from Kate Middleton at arguably the worst possible time for the Princess of Wales from a fashion perspective.
Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, shows off new look during rare public appearance with husband https://t.co/gT3eKeDd8g pic.twitter.com/W2nItAC6OO
— New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2025
Per the New York Post, Pippa attended the British Grand Prix with her husband the weekend of July 5, marking her first real public appearance since she attended the royal family's "Together at Christmas" concert — one of sister Kate's pet project's — back in December 2024. What's more, Pippa made her return to the public eye with a fresh look, complete with a new haircut. Pippa has apparently eschewed her long bob for a shorter, more casual style parted down the middle.
Pippa keeps experimenting, while Kate plays it safe
What stands out about Pippa Middleton's willingness to try out a brand-new hairstyle is that she seems a lot more keen to experiment with new looks, while older sister Catherine, Princess of Wales, seems to be playing it safe these days. For example, when Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the recent State Banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron, her outfit was more or less what you'd expect from her. It's by no means bad, just not terribly exciting.
Kate has also caught a lot of flak online for rewearing certain outfits — a habit that further suggests she's fallen into a bit of a rut fashion-wise and hesitant to try anything new. Now, to be fair to Kate, rewearing is a far more sustainable option that getting a brand-new outfit for every single public appearance. Still, public perception is key, and Kate's safe style choices at these high-profile events could lead people to believe that she has given up on fashion, while her younger sister has an ever-evolving style.
That said, royal watchers should keep in mind that Pippa lives a far more private life than Kate, so the younger Middleton sister has a bit more room to experiment behind closed doors before hard-launching a new look. Kate, meanwhile, is almost always in the public eye, meaning she has less time and space for that sort of thing. And given all she's been through regarding her health as of late, it's understandable why fashion might be less of a priority for her now.