Pippa Middleton's New Haircut Steals All The Attention From Kate At The Worst Time

What stands out about Pippa Middleton's willingness to try out a brand-new hairstyle is that she seems a lot more keen to experiment with new looks, while older sister Catherine, Princess of Wales, seems to be playing it safe these days. For example, when Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the recent State Banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron, her outfit was more or less what you'd expect from her. It's by no means bad, just not terribly exciting.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate has also caught a lot of flak online for rewearing certain outfits — a habit that further suggests she's fallen into a bit of a rut fashion-wise and hesitant to try anything new. Now, to be fair to Kate, rewearing is a far more sustainable option that getting a brand-new outfit for every single public appearance. Still, public perception is key, and Kate's safe style choices at these high-profile events could lead people to believe that she has given up on fashion, while her younger sister has an ever-evolving style.

That said, royal watchers should keep in mind that Pippa lives a far more private life than Kate, so the younger Middleton sister has a bit more room to experiment behind closed doors before hard-launching a new look. Kate, meanwhile, is almost always in the public eye, meaning she has less time and space for that sort of thing. And given all she's been through regarding her health as of late, it's understandable why fashion might be less of a priority for her now.

