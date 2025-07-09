Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Overdone Lips Are Giving Pufferfish At Paris Fashion Week
Lauren Sánchez Bezos was one of many famous faces who celebrated style at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show wearing garb that was a far cry from the busty outfits she's known to wear that probably had her husband drooling. She graced the event with a sleek black jacket that was as dark as the sunglasses she sported. However, this was the one time where Sánchez Bezos might've benefited from wearing one of her flashier 'fits, since it might've been a welcome distraction from how inflated her lips were for the event.
Sánchez Bezos might've put too much work into her mouth this time around, since it looked puffier and thicker than ever. The unflattering combination of lighting and camera angles also contributed to the almost cartoonish image. Sánchez Bezos has looked unrecognizable since her Good Day L.A. gig, and many speculate that fillers she's gotten for her lips are a huge reason for the New Mexico native's drastic transformation. Her Paris Fashion Week appearance most likely won't help the rumors either, since they're another reminder of how much she's changed over the years.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face could benefit from loosening up in pics
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' lips aren't the only reason why critics think she looked so different before all that alleged plastic surgery. Some speculate that she might've gotten more invasive procedures. Certain plastic surgeons have pointed out that her face seems a bit tighter than it used to be in her younger years, so professionals haven't ruled out Sánchez Bezos getting cheek fillers and perhaps even a facelift to iron out potential wrinkles. However, her appearance at Paris Fashion Week may have made the strongest case that she's had at least some skin-tightening work done.
Sánchez Bezos' lips looked even more noticeable than usual during the event because of how stretched her face seemed. Of course, makeup and poorly applied foundation could've also been responsible for the former reporter's tight aesthetic. From the side, you could see how prominent her cheekbones were, which made her facial features appear gaunt and somewhat sunken. Her skin also looked too smooth, making the pictures seemingly more AI than real. All in all, we're not exactly sure what Sánchez Bezos did to prepare herself for the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, but we think it'd be in her best interest not to do it again.