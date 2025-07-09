Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Overdone Lips Are Giving Pufferfish At Paris Fashion Week

Lauren Sánchez Bezos was one of many famous faces who celebrated style at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show wearing garb that was a far cry from the busty outfits she's known to wear that probably had her husband drooling. She graced the event with a sleek black jacket that was as dark as the sunglasses she sported. However, this was the one time where Sánchez Bezos might've benefited from wearing one of her flashier 'fits, since it might've been a welcome distraction from how inflated her lips were for the event.

Sánchez Bezos might've put too much work into her mouth this time around, since it looked puffier and thicker than ever. The unflattering combination of lighting and camera angles also contributed to the almost cartoonish image. Sánchez Bezos has looked unrecognizable since her Good Day L.A. gig, and many speculate that fillers she's gotten for her lips are a huge reason for the New Mexico native's drastic transformation. Her Paris Fashion Week appearance most likely won't help the rumors either, since they're another reminder of how much she's changed over the years.