Tom Cruise Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive

Has Tom Cruise ever had plastic surgery? This has been one of the biggest rumors about Cruise aside from frequent discussions surrounding his teeth. He has consistently denied the speculation regarding his self-care habits, including alleged nip-and-tuck interventions. "I haven't [had cosmetic surgery], and I never would," he told Playboy in 2012, according to Parade. Over time, he's learned to brush off the noise. "Do you wish they wouldn't say certain things? Yeah, you wish. Does refuting things help? Not really." The actor said, "I hear it, I read it, I get it. But life is not a matter of trying to prove anything to anybody."

In 2016, speculation was rife that Cruise had a bit of tune-up after he was spotted at the BAFTA Film Awards in London looking particularly snatched. He had none of the harsh lines around his eyes while his face seemed noticeably fuller (likely due to dermal fillers) and more taut (Botox injections). He looked especially stiff when posing for a photo with his contemporary, Leonardo DiCaprio. "What has Tom Cruise done to his face? Scarier than the bear in Revenant," one X user, formerly Twitter, said. "Looks like Tom Cruise has just been on a Mission Impossible type mission to steal all the world's botox supply for his face," another added. That wasn't the only time the "Edge of Tomorrow" star sent plastic surgery rumors into overdrive.

