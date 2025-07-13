The Tragedy Of Fox News' Bill Hemmer Is Heartbreaking

Despite being one of the most successful and highest-paid anchors at Fox News, Bill Hemmer is no stranger to tragedy. Like many of his colleagues, he suffered a personal loss following the death of his father, William R. Hemmer, in 2025 in their native city of Cincinnati. He was 85 years old. Bill has often spoken about his father's influence throughout his life during interviews. Speaking of his parents, he told Business Insider in 2020, "They allowed us to step on our own pile, to figure out how to clean it up on our own." He confirmed the family loss through a touching tribute he shared on Instagram, writing, "I loved this man and every single moment I had with him." A retired sales executive for a mattress company, William left behind his wife of 63 years, along with five children and several grandchildren.

But the death of his father isn't the only tragedy Bill has had to endure. Having worked at Fox since 2005, the veteran newscaster has covered dozens of major news stories, many of which have stuck with him long after the cameras stopped rolling. Some were more traumatic than others. "I would find myself closing my eyes at nighttime at the end of another long day, and the images, as searing as they were, would come flooding back into [my] brain," he shared during a chat with Mediabistro. Bill, who is among the least shady Fox News anchors, had to pull himself out of that headspace before his thoughts took over and threatened to consume him. "Those are dark places. They would literally get under your skin." But of all the tragedies he witnessed during these assignments, there's one he could never quite forget.

