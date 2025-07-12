Plastic Surgeon Walks Us Through Trump's Ear Injury One Year After Assassination Attempt

A year after a bullet tore past his ear during a rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump remains utterly defiant. The Republican presidential candidate was addressing a crowd during a campaign stop on July 13, 2024, when 20-year-old Thomas Crooks shot him and missed, grazing instead the upper portion of Trump's right ear. Looking at photos of the divisive politician today, Dr. Frederick Weniger, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively confirmed to Nicki Swift that his wound seems to have healed fully. "The skin looks smooth and there's no obvious sign of active redness or swelling to suggest healing problems," he pointed out. "There is some bumpiness at the back edge of the top of the ear (where the majority of the injury was), and there is also a slight depression in the front where the rim of the ear attaches to the side of the face."

Samuel Corum/Getty

Zooming in on the site more, the South Carolina-based surgeon noticed a slight distortion along the outer edge of Trump's ear, where he was shot. The area doesn't quite match the other side, likely due to tissue "being lost, repaired, or repositioned" during the healing process. The expert also observed a slight difference in the president's skin color and its texture on his wounded ear, suggesting the possibility of skin grafting or flap closure.

However, he doesn't believe any reconstructive surgery was performed. Instead, the doctor reckons there's a good chance the president let his scar heal on its own. Some light makeup may have also been used to conceal or reduce the appearance of any scarring. "The final appearance is impressive considering the high-energy injury," Weniger stressed. "The outcome looks stable, and from a distance, most people wouldn't notice anything unusual."

