Jeff Bezos' Rumored Purchase Proves Lauren Sánchez Has Him Wrapped Around Her Finger
Jeff Bezos is pulling out all the stops to make his new bride, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, happy. Besides dropping a sizable chunk on Lauren's wedding ring, he gifted her a diamond necklace worth a staggering $3 to $5 million just before they tied the knot. "You won't be able to miss this elegant diamond necklace as it's almost as massive as Jeff's superyacht," a source told Page Six on June 26. That was a taste of how the billionaire was spoiling his bride before the wedding, but he looks poised to continue spending on Lauren post-wedding too.
Multiple signs point to Jeff forking over the cash to buy Conde Nast, the parent company of Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, and more. "The rumour that Jeff is going to buy Conde Nast is all anyone's talking about in the fashion industry and inside Vogue," an insider told the Daily Mail on July 5. One major hint that the tech billionaire would be buying the publication was when Vogue put a photo of Lauren in her wedding dress on their digital cover. "Lauren Sanchez is such an unlikely cover star, and the word is that she landed the July issue partly because the Newhouse family want to butter up Bezos," the source said.
It's believed that Lauren, who is described as "a sharp cookie," would be heavily-involved in Vogue once her husband buys the media company. Even before news of the potential sale broke, people were upset with Lauren's involvement with Vogue.
Backlash over Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Vogue cover
There was serious backlash over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding, and that included people being upset with seeing the new Mrs. Bezos on the cover of Vogue. The publication published their digital cover on June 27 which featured Lauren in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. Almost immediately, people started to sniff out that there was something afoot. "I didn't realize you could just buy a cover now," an Instagram user wrote on Vogue's post featuring the cover.
As mentioned, Lauren's wedding dress cover was published right after Anna Wintour had stepped back as editor-in-chief of Vogue — a position she held since 1988. Some Instagram users started piecing the clues together and suspected that the Bezos-bought cover led to Wintour's exit. "This is so embarrassing no wonder Anna stepped down," a user commented. It appears they were half-right, as the cover story on the former "Good Day L.A" host was linked to Wintour leaving, but more so to streamline the company before the purchase, and not as a sign of protest.
While Lauren's Vogue cover story may have not been hard-hitting journalism, it did offer some insight into the dynamic she has with her husband. "Jeff hasn't changed me. Jeff has revealed me," she told the outlet. "He lets me be me ... he lets me be unapologetically free," Lauren added.