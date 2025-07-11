Jeff Bezos' Rumored Purchase Proves Lauren Sánchez Has Him Wrapped Around Her Finger

Jeff Bezos is pulling out all the stops to make his new bride, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, happy. Besides dropping a sizable chunk on Lauren's wedding ring, he gifted her a diamond necklace worth a staggering $3 to $5 million just before they tied the knot. "You won't be able to miss this elegant diamond necklace as it's almost as massive as Jeff's superyacht," a source told Page Six on June 26. That was a taste of how the billionaire was spoiling his bride before the wedding, but he looks poised to continue spending on Lauren post-wedding too.

Advertisement

Multiple signs point to Jeff forking over the cash to buy Conde Nast, the parent company of Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, and more. "The rumour that Jeff is going to buy Conde Nast is all anyone's talking about in the fashion industry and inside Vogue," an insider told the Daily Mail on July 5. One major hint that the tech billionaire would be buying the publication was when Vogue put a photo of Lauren in her wedding dress on their digital cover. "Lauren Sanchez is such an unlikely cover star, and the word is that she landed the July issue partly because the Newhouse family want to butter up Bezos," the source said.

It's believed that Lauren, who is described as "a sharp cookie," would be heavily-involved in Vogue once her husband buys the media company. Even before news of the potential sale broke, people were upset with Lauren's involvement with Vogue.

Advertisement