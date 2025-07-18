Michelle Obama's Mother Marian's Final Days Were More Tragic Than We Knew

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, died on May 31, 2024, at the age of 86, according to CNN. Although Robinson lived a long and fulfilling life, and even moved into the White hHouse during son-in-law Barack Obama's two-term presidency, her last days on earth were quite tragic. In fact, her daughter Michelle revealed on the "Wild Card" podcast that she navigated unspecified illnesses during her final days. "The last year of my mom's life, she was sick," Michelle explained (via NPR). "Her body was just shutting down for a number of various reasons. And her last bout of illness, she was with me in Hawaii, in our home in Hawaii, which was a blessing, right? Because she was forced to let me take care of her."

Unfortunately, Robinson felt like a burden while under her daughter's care, and longed to return to her hometown of Chicago. "And ooh, I had doctors and nurses and everybody coming in and we had her diet and I was bossing her around and she was mad and she was, 'I just wanna go home. And I was like, 'But you can't, you're stuck with me,'" Michelle admitted. "I could just take care of her. And she got better and went back to Chicago." Robinson also contemplated mortality near the end of her life, leaving Michelle with a poignant set of words that she'll probably never forget. "And this woman that prepared me for death and talked to me about all this stuff and was like, 'I'm ready to die — old people are around too long, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' She leaned over to me, and she said, 'Wow, this went fast.' And I held her hand, I said, 'What are you talking about?' And she said, 'Life.' She said, 'This went fast.' And this was the woman who was ready."