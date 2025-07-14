Trump's FIFA Club World Cup Final Behavior Has Everyone Feeling Second-Hand Embarrassment

President Donald Trump made headlines yet again on July 13 while front and center at the FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, AND the subsequent post-match ceremony. While it was evident that the president had been asked to help FIFA President Gianni Infantino present the Club World Cup trophy to the winning team, Chelsea F.C., he gave nearly everyone a case of second-hand embarrassment as he essentially photobombed the entire team during their ceremonial trophy lift.

🚨BREAKING: Video is going viral showing Trump jumping into the shot with the cup – and REFUSING to leave. Watch how hard the guy tries to get him out of there. This is really pathetic. What an embarrassment to the world. pic.twitter.com/Vy8BrE71GF — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 14, 2025

As evidenced in video footage from the ceremony, Trump seemingly hit all his marks while walking out with Infantino, proudly helping him carry the famous trophy over to the excited players. Unfortunately, in the video above, it becomes apparent that either intentionally or unintentionally, Trump completely missed his cue to exit stage left so the players could relish their victory together as a team, sans any hovering political heads. At one point, Infantino appears to be desperately trying to get the president's attention in hopes of escorting him off the stage. Spoiler alert: he failed miserably. Don Jr., please come get your dad.

"They shouldn't have even allowed him to go on stage to begin with because they should've known he wasn't going to leave. He's a strongman and likes theatrics, so of course he was going to stay," one X user opined about the cringeworthy moment. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Sports and politics don't mix. It's a disgrace that Trump hijacked the Chelsea players' celebration!"