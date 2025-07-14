'Miserable' Melania Trump's Lazy FIFA Club World Cup 'Fit Verifies Our Suspicions
During her second stint as first lady, Melania Trump has mailed it in fashion-wise on multiple occasions. She and Donald Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 13. POTUS wore his standard-issue dark blue suit with a red tie, while Melania opted for a white knit top that was loose-fitting and not exactly flattering to her figure, plus a matching white midi-length pencil skirt with a slit up the front. The top and skirt were Michael Kors, and so was the black jacket that she wore draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of bulky Dior sunglasses that mostly obscured her face and a pair of white high heels.
At a glance, the ensemble was fine, but there were multiple signs that FLOTUS had lazily slapped it together. For one, she wore her hair in an updo, and the sunglasses were doing a lot of the heavy lifting as they covered her face. In fact, they were so distracting that Melania's bulky sunglasses caused "body double" rumors to go into overdrive. When pics of her Club World Cup outfit were shared on X, amateur fashion experts shared their gripes with the look. "No on the sunglasses not flattering on her at all," one person wrote. Others pointed out that while the outfit had its chic attributes, Melania may not have put much thought into the event she was attending. "Just like what any other woman would wear to a soccer game. She is sooo unrelatable," one X user tweeted. Another noted Melania's lack of enthusiasm. "She looks f***ing miserable," they observed.
Overall, Melania has seemed unsatisfied during Donald's second term as president so far, and her fashion choices show it.
Melania Trump seems to put little effort into choosing her outfits
Earlier in the month, Melania Trump ruined her July 4th outfit with candy cane-inspired high heels. She joined Donald Trump to host an Independence Day military family picnic at the White House. The former model wore a white Thom Browne shirt dress with buttons running up the front. Melania chose to leave the top buttons undone, and she rolled her sleeves up. To separate the top from the billowy skirt, she added a white belt with patriotic red and white accents on the sides. The pristinely white dress was fine, but it was the tiger-striped red and white heels that were a major distraction. Some fashion critics on X were quick to bash the look. "Not keen on the shoes," one person commented. Another noted that the wardrobe choice may not have been right for the July 4th festivities, which often involve colorful condiments.
The previous month, Melania opted for a busy outfit at the Congressional Picnic at the White House. As has been a major running sartorial theme for the first lady, she rocked a white outfit. Melania wore a white dress shirt with the top buttons undone and the sleeves rolled up. She added a playful pair of white slacks that featured a large purple floral print, and she sported a pair of matching purple heels. Multiple people commented on how Melania did not seem enthused to be at the picnic with her husband. "She has to be there based on her marital agreement. In addition she will be receiving an appearance fee paid by the GOP," one X jokester tweeted.
Indeed, it has often seemed that during this time as first lady, Melania just grabs designer outfits without giving them much thought.