'Miserable' Melania Trump's Lazy FIFA Club World Cup 'Fit Verifies Our Suspicions

During her second stint as first lady, Melania Trump has mailed it in fashion-wise on multiple occasions. She and Donald Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 13. POTUS wore his standard-issue dark blue suit with a red tie, while Melania opted for a white knit top that was loose-fitting and not exactly flattering to her figure, plus a matching white midi-length pencil skirt with a slit up the front. The top and skirt were Michael Kors, and so was the black jacket that she wore draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of bulky Dior sunglasses that mostly obscured her face and a pair of white high heels.

Advertisement

At a glance, the ensemble was fine, but there were multiple signs that FLOTUS had lazily slapped it together. For one, she wore her hair in an updo, and the sunglasses were doing a lot of the heavy lifting as they covered her face. In fact, they were so distracting that Melania's bulky sunglasses caused "body double" rumors to go into overdrive. When pics of her Club World Cup outfit were shared on X, amateur fashion experts shared their gripes with the look. "No on the sunglasses not flattering on her at all," one person wrote. Others pointed out that while the outfit had its chic attributes, Melania may not have put much thought into the event she was attending. "Just like what any other woman would wear to a soccer game. She is sooo unrelatable," one X user tweeted. Another noted Melania's lack of enthusiasm. "She looks f***ing miserable," they observed.

Advertisement

Overall, Melania has seemed unsatisfied during Donald's second term as president so far, and her fashion choices show it.