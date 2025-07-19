Sean Hannity's Cheeky Nickname For Ainsley Earhardt Confirms What We Suspected

In a move that made Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's uncomfortable age gap ever more evident, the "Fox & Friends" co-host revealed her fiance's pet name for her is "sunshine." That's because she "wakes up America" and never stops smiling, he explained to the Daily Mail in July. Hannity couldn't have picked a more boomer nickname for his gal if he tried. As cringy as we may find it, it seems to prove that they are old-fashioned. "She's Gen X, not Gen Z — she grew up on the same sentimental language," Anthony Recenello, dating and relationship coach, YouTube personality, and TV host, exclusively tells Nicki Swift.

But his pet name for Earhardt isn't the first time the Fox News anchor inadvertently aged himself. In a May 2025 Instagram video, Hannity's dad bod made his age gap with Earhardt look worse as he sported unflatteringly low pants that showcased his bulging midsection. It certainly doesn't help his case that Earhardt can't quit body-hugging mini dresses that put her killer legs and body on full display. Hannity is 15 years older than his fiancee, and it shows.

Despite their differences, Earhardt and Hannity find a lot of common ground in their conservatism. Their engagement at a Palm Beach church proved that. "He walked up to the altar, went down on one knee, pulled out a ring box and he proposed to me," Earhardt told the Daily Mail. Knowing what we know about them, it doesn't shock us that Hannity has a cheeky nickname for Earhardt.