Sean Hannity's Cheeky Nickname For Ainsley Earhardt Confirms What We Suspected
In a move that made Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's uncomfortable age gap ever more evident, the "Fox & Friends" co-host revealed her fiance's pet name for her is "sunshine." That's because she "wakes up America" and never stops smiling, he explained to the Daily Mail in July. Hannity couldn't have picked a more boomer nickname for his gal if he tried. As cringy as we may find it, it seems to prove that they are old-fashioned. "She's Gen X, not Gen Z — she grew up on the same sentimental language," Anthony Recenello, dating and relationship coach, YouTube personality, and TV host, exclusively tells Nicki Swift.
But his pet name for Earhardt isn't the first time the Fox News anchor inadvertently aged himself. In a May 2025 Instagram video, Hannity's dad bod made his age gap with Earhardt look worse as he sported unflatteringly low pants that showcased his bulging midsection. It certainly doesn't help his case that Earhardt can't quit body-hugging mini dresses that put her killer legs and body on full display. Hannity is 15 years older than his fiancee, and it shows.
Despite their differences, Earhardt and Hannity find a lot of common ground in their conservatism. Their engagement at a Palm Beach church proved that. "He walked up to the altar, went down on one knee, pulled out a ring box and he proposed to me," Earhardt told the Daily Mail. Knowing what we know about them, it doesn't shock us that Hannity has a cheeky nickname for Earhardt.
Ainsley Earhardt is probably into Sean Hannity's pet name for her
Ainsley Earhardt probably doesn't roll her eyes whenever she answers her phone to hear Sean Hannity's voice exclaim, "Hello, Sunshine!" She went into the relationship knowing full well what generation he belonged to. "Let's be honest, if she's dating Sean Hannity, she's probably not cringing at old-fashioned pet names," Anthony Recenello tells Nicki Swift. "She likely finds comfort in the same kind of outdated affection as his outdated rhetoric. It's not a generational clash — it's alignment."
We may not fully understand it, but Recenello explains that it's not uncommon for people to find comfort in their significant other's generation, whether younger or older. "Age-gap couples don't need to meet in the middle — they just need to enjoy each other's world," he says. If Earhardt and Hannity had completely different ideas inspired by their generations, the situation would probably be more complicated, but not impossible. "If one's idea of a great date is dinner and Sinatra, and the other's into pop-ups and playlists, it only works if they actually like the contrast," Recenello explains.
That doesn't seem to be the case with Earhardt and Hannity. While he's a boomer through and through, Earhardt's ideas align better with the generation that preceded hers than the one that followed. After all, it was their strong Christian faith that brought them together. "Relationship 'cringe' happens when you're forcing compatibility instead of just seeing if the pieces already fit," Recenello says. And Earhardt fits perfectly well in Hannity's old-fashioned world.