Matt And Ginger Gaetz Have Quite The Age Gap

Matt Gaetz has raised many a red flag throughout his time in the public sphere, and his marriage is no different. The former congressman from Florida married Ginger Gaetz in August 2021, right when he was being investigated in relation to an alleged sex trafficking ring and being accused of having sex with a minor. But the timing and complicated legal background weren't the only strange things about the wedding. The Gaetzes' decade-plus age gap also didn't go unnoticed.

Since then, observers have noted an array of weird things about Matt and Ginger's marriage. Some even believe that the Gaetzes' marriage is a sham, considering they clearly have differing views on the expectations of gender roles within relationships. But their on-air divergence just seemed to prove that their marriage is built on more than genuine love. Matt and Ginger met at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, and she hasn't left his side since. To many, they both seemed to have something to gain from their whirlwind romance.

For Ginger, it offered access to Donald Trump's inner circle. Interestingly, their first (unofficial) date was at a birthday celebration for Donald Trump Jr.'s then-fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. Matt, for his part, may have had other reasons for marrying Ginger a full year before the planned date. "Has nothing to do with the whole spouse privilege of not having to testify against him. Nope, not at all," a user wrote on X. Their age difference is yet another piece in the big puzzle that is their marriage.