Tragic Details Of Former Fox News Reporter Diana Falzone

Diana Falzone had been dating Anthony Michael Hall for approximately a year when things took a turn for the dark. Indeed, in 2009, the Fox News host filed a restraining order against the Brat Pack star after claiming that she'd been attacked by him at her New York home.

According to Page Six, the incident — one of several sketchy things about Hall that no one knows about — occurred when the star paid Falzone a visit in the early hours of one particular morning. When she refused to let him in, the actor, who has often discussed his struggles with bipolar disorder, was said to have begun kicking the door down. And after she relented, the reporter had her head bashed against a wall. Falzone, who at the time was also working as a Huffington Post relationship columnist, was granted a temporary order by the Manhattan Family Court as a result.

Hall, best-known for his roles in 1980s films "Weird Science" and "The Breakfast Club," had previously admitted to getting violent in his early years and in 2003, spent a night in a Vancouver hospital after suffering a psychotic episode while filming "The Dead Zone." A spokesperson for the star insisted, "All of the allegations are erroneous and will be addressed accordingly." Hall's troubles didn't end there, though, and in 2017, he was sentenced to three years' probation following one count of assault.