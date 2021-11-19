Rupert Murdoch Has A Scathing Message For Donald Trump

As Deadline reported on November 17, Rupert Murdoch dedicated a portion of News Corp's annual shareholder's meeting to address an elephant in the room: Donald Trump's unsubstantiated voter fraud claims, and Fox News' dedication to obsessively covering (and championing) them. "The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity," Murdoch, who currently serves as the conglomerate's chairman, stated in his address to shareholders. "It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future."

This is hardly the first time Murdoch has criticized Trump's behavior within the political sphere. In October 2020, Murdoch went as far as to disclose to members of his inner circle his prediction that President Joe Biden would ultimately win the November 2020 election, stating, per an anonymous source for the Daily Beast that Trump's (then hypothetical) loss was of Trump's own making. Whether or not Murdoch's remarks will have any effect on coverage of Trump going forward remains to be seen.