Valerie Bertinelli's Tragic New Video Has Fans Concerned As She 'Works Through' Personal Struggle

Valerie Bertinelli is worrying fans with a recent social media post in which she talks about wanting to numb her feelings with either alcohol or food, but knowing that she shouldn't. In the post on Instagram, Bertinelli wrote, "Feel your feelings. Do your best not to numb them. Feelings are information. Ask them what they need. Feel them. Get to the other side."

It's not clear exactly what it is that sparked this moment for Bertinelli, but people online have thoughts about her candid videos in which she's seen fighting back tears. Some are wondering if it could have to do with the death anniversary of Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli was married to Eddie Van Halen for 26 years; they got divorced in 2007 and they share one child together, Wolfgang Van Halen. The five year anniversary of Eddie's death is coming up in October.

Others thought it might have to do with Bertinelli's split from her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, in November 2024. Whatever the reason, some people didn't have any sympathy with Bertinelli's choice to share her distress online.