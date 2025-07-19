The Scandalous Rumor Circling About Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt

Amid the Los Angeles riots in early June 2025, Wyatt Russell became a major topic of conversation on social media. This, after a video of the actor calling out the National Guard went viral. There's just one problem: it wasn't Wyatt.

ICYMI, on June 9, a number of social media users shared a video of a man addressing members of the National Guard, imploring them to stand with protestors in wake of the ICE raids. Said man happened to have shoulder-length hair (which Wyatt once sported, though he's always been blond, and the man appeared to have light brown hair), a similar (ish, from some angles) side profile to the star, and donned a Los Angeles Kings hoodie (and as many know, Wyatt is a major ice hockey fan and former professional player). All those details, and naturally, social media users soon claimed he was Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son.

Granted, not everyone hopped on the bandwagon, and a number of people across platforms fact-checked the accounts claiming the man was Wyatt. "That's literally not Wyatt Russell," wrote one X user. "That doesn't even look like Wyatt," chimed another — and TBH, while some stills had us thinking maybe it was the actor, upon watching the actual video, we're in agreement there. X ultimately included a community notes detail pointing out that it likely wasn't Wyatt. On Instagram, one account also called out Call to Activism for claiming it was Wyatt, writing in a caption, "Facts matter. This is NOT Wyatt Russell. The name of the man who has helped to restore my faith in humanity is Mr. @aaronjfisher89." Speaking of Aaron Fisher, he spoke to Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that it had been him, but joked that if Wyatt's name helped spread his message, he was fine with being misidentified.