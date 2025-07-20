The Sad Reason HGTV Star Desta Ostapyk Had To Leave Love It Or List It

Longtime fans of HGTV's "Love It or List It" will likely remember design assistant Desta Ostapyk, who featured on the show for its first three seasons (generally with memorable hairstyles and colors). However, from 2014 onwards, she was notably absent — and sadly for the designer, that all came down to logistics.

Ostapyk opened up about the reason why she left "Love It or List It" in a 2015 Facebook post. At the time, she would share weekly "Five Fact Friday" videos on the platform — and in one of those videos, she responded to a fan who had asked if she'd be on the show again at some point. Sadly for them, she revealed, "Now that Love It or List It is in production in the States, not likely" (via Hooked on Houses). As some will know, "Love It or List It" was filmed primarily in Canada when it first started, before moving to North Carolina in 2014. Speaking to The Detroit News in 2015, Hilary Farr shared that much of that decision came down to wanting to appeal to an American audience, and that the homes she and the rest of the production team worked on weren't always relatable to viewers outside of Canada.

Back to Ostapyk, she went on to share in her Facebook post that she was sad not to be on the show anymore, and even gave a shout-out to her former co-stars Farr and David Visentin, sharing that she missed working with them.