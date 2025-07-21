Justin Bieber's Alarming Behavior Since The Start Of Diddy's Trial Is Hard To Ignore

Back in his heyday as a young child star, Justin Bieber was often spotted out and about with a much older Sean "Diddy" Combs and his large and in charge entourage. During a 2011 joint appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Combs even told the host that he and Bieber had "become friends in a strange way" (via TMZ). And during a heated back-and-forth exchange about a Lamborghini that Combs had purportedly gifted to Bieber, Combs got visibly defensive. "He had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television," the music mogul reprimanded the then-16-year-old Bieber. Oof. Yet another weird thing about Bieber's past relationship with Diddy. Maybe hindsight really is 20/20.

However, on May 15, 2025, Bieber released a statement making the truth about his controversial connection to Diddy finally clear and firmly denying the rampant rumors and speculation that he was among his alleged victims. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," a representative for Bieber told TMZ. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Unfortunately, this didn't end the speculation surrounding Bieber's increasingly erratic and alarming behavior since the start of Diddy's high-profile trial in May 2025. "This Diddy trial has Justin Bieber spiraling and triggered his PTSD!" one X user posted on June 16. Even five days after the trial had wrapped and Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution while being ultimately acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, another X user wrote, "Justin Bieber has really gone downhill since the diddy trial started."