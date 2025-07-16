Michelle & Barack Obama's Body Language Suggests Divorce 'Was On The Table,' Expert Says

We've heard Michelle Obama fire back at divorce rumors on podcasts, and finally, Barack Obama was given an outlet to discuss the matter as a guest on his wife's "IMO" podcast. This, of course, came after Michelle accidentally gave the divorce rumors merit during an episode in June when her guest, Angie Martinez, suggested that the former FLOTUS should have had a son. "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," Michelle responded. "Because he would've been a Barack Obama," she playfully added. Clips of that exchange were shared online, and people just took it as more evidence that the couple was on the outs.

In an obvious attempt to quell the rumors of marital woes, Barack appeared on the podcast with Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, on July 16. Right out of the gate, the topic of divorce rumors came up as the former president walked onto the podcast set and gave his wife a hug. "Wait, you guys like each other?" Robinson joked to his brother-in-law. "She took me back. ... It was touch and go for a while," Barack said with a laugh while taking a seat.

That was not all that was said about the matter, as clearing the air about their rumored breakup appeared to be the number one goal on the docket. "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together," Robinson said shortly after Barack was introduced. "I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced," Michelle quipped, to which Barack replied that he had been ignorant about the divorce rumors until someone in his circle mentioned them. We exclusively consulted a body language expert who looked at the Obamas' interactions during the podcast and noticed some serious red flags that were evident under the surface.

