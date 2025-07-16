Michelle & Barack Obama's Body Language Suggests Divorce 'Was On The Table,' Expert Says
We've heard Michelle Obama fire back at divorce rumors on podcasts, and finally, Barack Obama was given an outlet to discuss the matter as a guest on his wife's "IMO" podcast. This, of course, came after Michelle accidentally gave the divorce rumors merit during an episode in June when her guest, Angie Martinez, suggested that the former FLOTUS should have had a son. "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," Michelle responded. "Because he would've been a Barack Obama," she playfully added. Clips of that exchange were shared online, and people just took it as more evidence that the couple was on the outs.
In an obvious attempt to quell the rumors of marital woes, Barack appeared on the podcast with Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, on July 16. Right out of the gate, the topic of divorce rumors came up as the former president walked onto the podcast set and gave his wife a hug. "Wait, you guys like each other?" Robinson joked to his brother-in-law. "She took me back. ... It was touch and go for a while," Barack said with a laugh while taking a seat.
That was not all that was said about the matter, as clearing the air about their rumored breakup appeared to be the number one goal on the docket. "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together," Robinson said shortly after Barack was introduced. "I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced," Michelle quipped, to which Barack replied that he had been ignorant about the divorce rumors until someone in his circle mentioned them. We exclusively consulted a body language expert who looked at the Obamas' interactions during the podcast and noticed some serious red flags that were evident under the surface.
Michelle Obama's eyes told the real story
Nicki Swift reached out to Traci Brown, CSP, Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst, who explained how Michelle's attempt to shut down divorce rumors with Barack Obama may have backfired and exposed subtle hints that divorce was indeed "on the table." Brown broke down the opening joke Barack made on the "IMO" podcast when he said "it was touch and go for a while" between him and Michelle. As with many jokes, there was a nugget of truth. "People don't say that unless it's true," the body language expert told us.
The most revealing segment of the podcast with the Obamas came early on when Michelle said, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man. And we've had some really hard times." According to Brown, Michelle's choice of words was the first indicator that she was not telling the truth. "She doesn't say, 'I always wanted to stay with him,'" the body language expert pointed out. "So we know in her mind that leaving him was on the table at least a little bit," Brown added.
The way Michelle phrased never considering divorce was not her most alarming behavior, as her eyes told no lies. "This topic also has her under a bit of threat as evidenced by her blink rate going very low," Brown said. Michelle's eyes belied her true feelings, as she kept them shut while mentioning her "hard times" with Barack. "There is info she's keeping in," the body language expert added. When taken at face value, seeing Michelle and Barack disregard divorce rumors on the podcast together with jokes seems to indicate the couple is doing fine, but a deeper look at their body language reveals the truth.