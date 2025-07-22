Jennifer Aniston Isn't The Only Woman Barack Obama Is Accused Of Cheating With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Where were you when you first heard the Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston affair rumors?! In August 2024, In Touch Weekly published a story in their magazine with the words "The Truth About Jen & Barack!" emblazoned on the cover in all caps. In the confines of the print magazine, the outlet reported that writer, editor, and podcast host Lindsey Weber claimed on an episode of her podcast "Who? Weekly" to have heard from "reliable sources" that Barack and his wife Michelle Obama were living separately and that Barack and Aniston were engaging in a sexual affair. While Weber was careful to follow up the allegation by acknowledging the whole thing could've been completely fabricated, In Touch took the gossip and ran with it, and that's how the Barack and Aniston affair rumors really got started!

As one can imagine, it wasn't long before everyone was weighing in on the purported dalliance. Things got so bad that in October 2024, Aniston attempted to clear up the rumor once and for all during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Ironically, however, her response to the Barack affair rumors isn't what we expected. While she vehemently denied that anything inappropriate had ever gone on between her and the former president of the United States, she did joke that she "was not mad at" the wild rumor. She also went on to say that she had met Barack once but knew Michelle better.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Barack has been accused of being unfaithful. In 2017, one of Barack's former girlfriends came forward, claiming that he had been guilty of committing some ex-recycling and serious overlapping transgressions. Let's take a walk down Barack's memory lane, shall we?