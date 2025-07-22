Marla Maples Aging Like Fine Wine Makes Melania's Tuned-Up Face Look Worse
Stacy's Tiffany Trump's mom has got it going on! Marla Maples was only married to Donald Trump for six years, sandwiched in between his first wife, Ivana Trump, with whom he shared more than 12 years and three children, and his third marriage to first lady and mother of his youngest son Barron Trump, Melania Trump, whom he has now been married to for over 20 years. (Hey, when it comes to wedded bliss, that's basically an eternity in Trump's world.) Alas, all these years later, it appears that the second Mrs. Donald Trump is still making her mark as she ages like a fine wine in front of God and everyone else. Sorry (not sorry?), Melania.
Maples became a first-time grandparent at age 61 when Tiffany gave birth on May 15, 2025. A month later, the proud grandmother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her grandson, Alexander Trump Boulos. In the photos, a notably fresh-faced Maples can be seen cuddling the brand-new bundle of Trump joy. And as evidenced in the comments section, many of her followers were just as mesmerized by her youthful and au naturel appearance as they were by sweet little baby Alexander. "Love these photos! What a beautiful baby and Grand Mar!! So happy for you my dearest friend @itsmarlamaples" one Instagram user gushed. Meanwhile, another wrote, "The most beautiful grandma in the world," along with four red heart emojis. Maples' look is a far cry from Melania's more tuned-up face. In fact, the closest we've seen to a makeup-free Melania was way back in 2002, when she was spotted attending New York Fashion Week with Donald.
Both Marla Maples and Melania Trump confess to be anti-injectables but some photos of Melania seem to say otherwise
As for Marla Maples, it appears she's always been "a less is more" kinda gal. "I try to maintain a natural look to protect my skin from too many products/ingredients," she told Charleston Grit in 2016. When asked about the use of Botox and fillers, Maples explained that she had "always strived to maintain a naturally youthful appearance without the help" of the cosmetic injectables. She added, "I've seen some women who look good doing tiny touches but when overdone, it can drastically alter your appearance instead of making you look younger. Since I do all I can to eat organically and use natural products, I personally choose not to use, much less inject anything that's not natural to my own body's make-up."
It should be noted, however, that Melania Trump has also vehemently denied using Botox and fillers. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body. I think you age naturally — everybody's aging. What's the purpose? If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me," she explained in a 2011 interview with Allure. Still, as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and many of her appearances have sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive. Subsequently, many have called the first lady out for her unwillingness to age gracefully. "Melania, poor dear, her face frozen in time forever. ~tears~" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another asked, "What is the decode on Melania's frozen face?" Poor Melania is probably somewhere punching the air right now.