Marla Maples Aging Like Fine Wine Makes Melania's Tuned-Up Face Look Worse

Stacy's Tiffany Trump's mom has got it going on! Marla Maples was only married to Donald Trump for six years, sandwiched in between his first wife, Ivana Trump, with whom he shared more than 12 years and three children, and his third marriage to first lady and mother of his youngest son Barron Trump, Melania Trump, whom he has now been married to for over 20 years. (Hey, when it comes to wedded bliss, that's basically an eternity in Trump's world.) Alas, all these years later, it appears that the second Mrs. Donald Trump is still making her mark as she ages like a fine wine in front of God and everyone else. Sorry (not sorry?), Melania.

Maples became a first-time grandparent at age 61 when Tiffany gave birth on May 15, 2025. A month later, the proud grandmother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her grandson, Alexander Trump Boulos. In the photos, a notably fresh-faced Maples can be seen cuddling the brand-new bundle of Trump joy. And as evidenced in the comments section, many of her followers were just as mesmerized by her youthful and au naturel appearance as they were by sweet little baby Alexander. "Love these photos! What a beautiful baby and Grand Mar!! So happy for you my dearest friend @itsmarlamaples" one Instagram user gushed. Meanwhile, another wrote, "The most beautiful grandma in the world," along with four red heart emojis. Maples' look is a far cry from Melania's more tuned-up face. In fact, the closest we've seen to a makeup-free Melania was way back in 2002, when she was spotted attending New York Fashion Week with Donald.