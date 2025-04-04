We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

During the 1980s, real estate developer Donald Trump reigned over New York City with the construction of the Trump Tower, a glittering 58-story monument to conspicuous consumption on Fifth Avenue. He generated even more headlines when he purchased the famed Plaza Hotel, one of the Big Apple's most iconic landmarks.

At his side during those high-flying years was Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump, who would later become brutally honest about him. The future president enlisted his then-spouse — who died in 2022 at the age of 73 — to run the Plaza as its new manager. Her salary, her then-husband once famously declared, was $1 and as many dresses as she could purchase (which, The New York Times estimated, could have cost him as much as $1.5 million).

Yet, behind all the glitz and glamor, the marriage was crumbling. There were rumors of infidelity, allegations of sexual assault, and a divorce that turned out to be as public as it was ugly. In fact, she experienced some truly heartbreaking circumstances throughout a life of extreme wealth and equally extreme heartbreak. To find out more, read on to discover tragic details about Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana.