6 Times Ivana Trump Was Brutally Honest About Donald

Donald and Ivana Trump may have finalized their divorce in 1991, but they continued to be part of each other's lives. And, as his ex-wife, Ivana felt no need to hold anything back when asked about him. She didn't seem to care if her opinions were interpreted as jabs. Over the years, Ivana has commented on Donald's eating habits, criticized his parenting, and reprimanded his carelessness amid his COVID-19 diagnosis, in addition to taking credit for some of his most impactful professional decisions.

But Ivana, who died in July 2022, didn't always put her sharp tongue to use. For the most part, she praised and defended Donald, the father of her children. In 2016, she came out in support of his presidential run. "I have nothing but fondness for Donald and wish him the best of luck on his campaign," she told CNN. "Incidentally, I think he would make an incredible president." Ivana also made some interesting claims about how close she was to Donald, saying she had a direct line at the White House.

She didn't use it, though. She didn't want to make Donald's wife, Melania, jealous. "I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady," she said on ABC's "Good Morning America" in 2017. It's unclear if Ivana stirred any jealousy in Melania, but she prompted a harsh response from the then-first lady. Once again, Ivana proved she didn't care about hurting feelings.