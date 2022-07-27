What Donald Trump Really Gained From His Marriage To Ivana Trump

Donald Trump would not have been as successful without his first wife, Ivana Trump. According to The Washington Post, Ivana "created" the New York mogul, and without her, "The Donald wouldn't exist." Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown believes that Ivana was critical to Donald's success. "I do think Ivana was hugely important to Donald Trump's rise — she domesticated the beast socially," Brown told The Atlantic. "Before and after her, you never saw Trump at any top gathering or cultural opening. She brought him into circles he had ogled from outside and created a glamour aura." In 1987 Ivana ran Trump's Castle, his Atlantic City casino, for the salary of "$1 and all the dresses she wants," according to Newsweek. At the time, Ivana compared her job to "running a small city." The Donald repaid his first wife's hard work by having an affair with Marla Maples.

Donald and Ivana's divorce after his affair was ugly and like a "Real Housewives" episode before reality TV was invented! After two years of fighting, The Atlantic reported that after the Trumps' 1991 divorce, Ivana got a lump sum of $14 million, $650,000 a year for alimony and child support, an Upper East Side apartment, and a home in Connecticut. Thirty years after Donald divorced his first wife, White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told People that the former president talked to his ex-wife frequently, and Ivana was "one of the very few he listened to." But what Donald gained from his marriage to Ivana might not be what you think.