Kamala Harris And Jill Biden's Icy Feud May Have Just Reached A Point Of No Return

The Jill Biden and Kamala Harris beef, which reportedly started years ago, may have reached a boiling point thanks to comments from Hunter Biden. Joe Biden's son went on the offensive against Harris and the Democratic party when he appeared on the "At Our Table" podcast, hosted by former Democratic National Committee boss Jaime Harrison. "We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party," Hunter said on the episode airing July 22, according to excerpts obtained by The Washington Post. That talk of being "loyal" was a not-so-thinly veiled jab at Harris, who famously replaced Joe as the nominee after a disastrous presidential debate. "[W]e had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down," Hunter added. Hunter mentioned possible infighting amongst the Dems for the next election. "And then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee," he said. Again, this showed Hunter's frustration at his dad being replaced on the ticket.

Hunter seemed to be saying the quiet part out loud, as it had been reported that the Bidens were displeased (to put it mildly) with Harris stepping in for Joe. The Washington Post reported in December 2024 that Joe, and several of his staffers, believed the incumbent president could have won the election had he been allowed to continue running. Days later, The Wall Street Journal reported that the post-election relationship between Joe, Jill, and Harris had been "frosty."

Friction between Jill and Harris has been evident on several occasions following Joe being ousted as the Democratic nominee.