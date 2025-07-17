Kamala Harris And Jill Biden's Icy Feud May Have Just Reached A Point Of No Return
The Jill Biden and Kamala Harris beef, which reportedly started years ago, may have reached a boiling point thanks to comments from Hunter Biden. Joe Biden's son went on the offensive against Harris and the Democratic party when he appeared on the "At Our Table" podcast, hosted by former Democratic National Committee boss Jaime Harrison. "We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party," Hunter said on the episode airing July 22, according to excerpts obtained by The Washington Post. That talk of being "loyal" was a not-so-thinly veiled jab at Harris, who famously replaced Joe as the nominee after a disastrous presidential debate. "[W]e had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down," Hunter added. Hunter mentioned possible infighting amongst the Dems for the next election. "And then with the nominee, we better as hell get behind that nominee," he said. Again, this showed Hunter's frustration at his dad being replaced on the ticket.
Hunter seemed to be saying the quiet part out loud, as it had been reported that the Bidens were displeased (to put it mildly) with Harris stepping in for Joe. The Washington Post reported in December 2024 that Joe, and several of his staffers, believed the incumbent president could have won the election had he been allowed to continue running. Days later, The Wall Street Journal reported that the post-election relationship between Joe, Jill, and Harris had been "frosty."
Friction between Jill and Harris has been evident on several occasions following Joe being ousted as the Democratic nominee.
Jill Biden ices out Kamala Harris
A July 4 post proved the Jill Biden and Kamala Harris feud is alive and well. Taking to X, the one-time vice president posted a photo of her and husband Doug Emhoff embracing on a balcony while they took in a fireworks display. "This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better," Harris tweeted alongside the snap. The reason the seemingly innocuous post added fuel to Harris' feud with the Bidens was that she had cropped Jill and Joe out of the shot. A former campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Link Lauren, posted the original photo to X that showed the Bidens standing next to Harris and her hubby on the balcony. "Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic," Lauren wrote next to the complete picture.
The feud has also transcended mere subtle shade on social media, as Jill has been unable to mask her displeasure with her husband's former running mate while attending the same events. Jill displayed icy behavior toward Harris at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January. Harris and her husband were already seated in a pew when the Bidens arrived to the service. The former first lady sat right next to Harris, and the two didn't even exchange pleasantries. Instead the two women opted to stare straight ahead. Even CNN commented on the tense moment when the funeral aired. "You didn't see a typically warm greeting between the first couple and a second couple," the network's Jake Tapper said after witnessing the frigid encounter.