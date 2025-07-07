Kamala Harris Accidentally Confirms Her Icy Jill Biden Feud Isn't Swept Under The Rug

As President Donald Trump was taking yet another victory lap and signing his "big, beautiful bill" into law on July 4, 2025, his political rival Kamala Harris was wallowing. Failed presidential candidate Harris did her best to try to make the holiday about herself by posting what appears to be a sweet memory of herself and husband Doug Emhoff enjoying some fireworks from the national holiday in 2024. However, upon further reflection, the post does appear to be Harris letting her shady side out, and possibly indicating that her ongoing feud with former First Lady Jill Biden is far from over.

Harris's post on X, formerly Twitter, shows Emhoff and Harris embracing, but there's also another arm in the frame — it appears as if Harris has cropped the photo to only include herself and her husband. A follow-up post from a former adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign showed the whole, uncropped photo.

Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic https://t.co/I0HgkKMGPw pic.twitter.com/h7TmMPMLsD — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) July 4, 2025

"Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic," Link Lauren captioned his post, and many online appeared to agree. In fact, it felt like a strong reminder that Joe Biden might be more responsible for the feud between Jill and Harris than many initially thought.

