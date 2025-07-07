Kamala Harris Accidentally Confirms Her Icy Jill Biden Feud Isn't Swept Under The Rug
As President Donald Trump was taking yet another victory lap and signing his "big, beautiful bill" into law on July 4, 2025, his political rival Kamala Harris was wallowing. Failed presidential candidate Harris did her best to try to make the holiday about herself by posting what appears to be a sweet memory of herself and husband Doug Emhoff enjoying some fireworks from the national holiday in 2024. However, upon further reflection, the post does appear to be Harris letting her shady side out, and possibly indicating that her ongoing feud with former First Lady Jill Biden is far from over.
Harris's post on X, formerly Twitter, shows Emhoff and Harris embracing, but there's also another arm in the frame — it appears as if Harris has cropped the photo to only include herself and her husband. A follow-up post from a former adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign showed the whole, uncropped photo.
Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic https://t.co/I0HgkKMGPw pic.twitter.com/h7TmMPMLsD
— Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) July 4, 2025
"Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic," Link Lauren captioned his post, and many online appeared to agree. In fact, it felt like a strong reminder that Joe Biden might be more responsible for the feud between Jill and Harris than many initially thought.
Kamala Harris's photoshop fail fuels rumors of feud with the Bidens
Even though the bitter feud between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden began years ago, it doesn't show any signs of stopping. While the rivalry has often taken a more whimsical turn, like the time Jill wore a red suit to possibly send Harris a message, Harris sloppily cropping Jill and Joe Biden out of her photo feels like a bold escalation.
Even though Harris wanted to make her social media post a somber one, focusing on the state of the nation, the online masses were more focused on her poor photoshop skills. One person pointed out her lack of finesse by writing, "At least take his arm out of the shot when you crop it," in reference to the fairly obvious elbow of Joe in the picture. However, this led others to point out that perhaps the former vice president is attempting to create some literal space between herself and her former boss.
During her slapdash presidential bid, which came on the heels of Joe wildly underperforming in a debate, Harris was never able to fully break away from Joe and his policies. In many ways, this appeared to bog Harris down during her run, and online users suggested Harris might still be reeling from it. One commenter stated, "She learned her error...Not distancing herself from Joe was her fatal mistake." While this makes it seem very stately of Harris to crop out Jill and Joe, others felt the feud still simmers. One user slyly noticed, "She's erasing him like a girl angrily scribbling out her ex-best friend's photo in the yearbook."