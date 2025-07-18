Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Glaring Age Gap Gets A Brutal Close-Up On Fox & Friends

The uncomfortable age gap between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity was on full display when he appeared on an episode of "Fox & Friends." They were not in the studio together, as Hannity recorded the segment remotely, but it did not stop the Fox News veteran from flirting with his fiancée. "I discuss, during that show, how hard it is to be engaged to a celebrity," he said, referring to Earhardt, who was quick to dismiss the label, and instead deflected by praising Hannity. "Get a room," co-host Lawrence Jones jokingly told the pair. The reason he wasn't in the studio is that one of the strange things about Hannity and Earhardt's relationship is that they are a long-distance couple, with him living in Florida and her in New York.

Even with the segment being remote, the 15-year age gap between Hannity and Earhardt was quite clear when they shared the screen together. Side-by-sides of the "Hannity" host speaking to the "Fox & Friends" crew highlighted the age difference as his ultra gray locks stood out, especially when juxtaposed with Earhardt's shiny blond hair and tanned skin. In fact, close-ups of Hannity by himself did him no favors, as he wore an unbuttoned light blue shirt. The top, coupled with his silver hair, made him blend into the faux sky backdrop.

After hosting her future hubby, Earhardt shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap of her rocking blue jeans with her on-air black dress. Fans were quick to comment on seeing the couple share camera time. "I smiled the whole time you and @seanhannity were trying not to flirt this morning!!!!" one wrote. Unfortunately for Earhardt, not everyone had been so understanding of her and Hannity's age difference.