Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Glaring Age Gap Gets A Brutal Close-Up On Fox & Friends
The uncomfortable age gap between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity was on full display when he appeared on an episode of "Fox & Friends." They were not in the studio together, as Hannity recorded the segment remotely, but it did not stop the Fox News veteran from flirting with his fiancée. "I discuss, during that show, how hard it is to be engaged to a celebrity," he said, referring to Earhardt, who was quick to dismiss the label, and instead deflected by praising Hannity. "Get a room," co-host Lawrence Jones jokingly told the pair. The reason he wasn't in the studio is that one of the strange things about Hannity and Earhardt's relationship is that they are a long-distance couple, with him living in Florida and her in New York.
Even with the segment being remote, the 15-year age gap between Hannity and Earhardt was quite clear when they shared the screen together. Side-by-sides of the "Hannity" host speaking to the "Fox & Friends" crew highlighted the age difference as his ultra gray locks stood out, especially when juxtaposed with Earhardt's shiny blond hair and tanned skin. In fact, close-ups of Hannity by himself did him no favors, as he wore an unbuttoned light blue shirt. The top, coupled with his silver hair, made him blend into the faux sky backdrop.
After hosting her future hubby, Earhardt shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap of her rocking blue jeans with her on-air black dress. Fans were quick to comment on seeing the couple share camera time. "I smiled the whole time you and @seanhannity were trying not to flirt this morning!!!!" one wrote. Unfortunately for Earhardt, not everyone had been so understanding of her and Hannity's age difference.
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity get roasted for their age gap
Following the Republican National Convention in July 2024, Ainsley Earhardt posted an Instagram carousel recapping the event. In the first slide, she posed next to Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband Sean Duffy, with Sean Hannity posted up right next to Earhardt. The "Fox & Friends" host sported a fuchsia-colored dress and had her blond hair parted, while Hannity wore his gray locks in a side part. This was before the two had publicly opened up about their relationship, and multiple fans commented that they were happy to see the two couples share a moment.
However, the age gap between Earhardt and Hannity was very evident as they posed next to one another, a fact that didn't go unnoticed by trolls who highlighted their 15-year age difference. "Sean smiling with his young girlfriend," one commented. "Can you imagine having to go to bed with Sean hannity? Ainsley," another added.
Later that year, Earhardt uploaded an Instagram Christmas carousel, and the first shot featured her and Hannity. A man dressed as Santa Claus was also in the group shot, and Hannity's hair was virtually as gray as St. Nick's. Both Earhardt and her beau were makeup-free for the first snap, which only further highlighted their glaring age difference. This was uploaded around the time the couple announced their engagement, and multiple fans showed their support. "It's so great to see you finally show you and Sean together," a follower commented. Others were not as supportive of seeing the Fox News personality with a much older man. "You have a daughter. Could you comprehend her dating someone old enough to be her father?" an Instagram user wrote.