The Tragic Truth About Taylor Swift's Dad's Health Decline

Taylor Swift's parents have been her biggest fans from Day One. In turn, she's also Andrea and Scott Swift's most loyal supporter. Taylor proved that when she put a pause on her busy schedule to be next to Papa Swift when he underwent a major heart surgery in June. This isn't the first time Scott has faced health issues. In a March 2019 essay for Elle, Taylor revealed her father had previously been diagnosed with cancer, though she didn't specify which kind or any other details.

Later that year, she shared that she was a teenager when her father received the diagnosis, meaning Scott was in his late 30s. The experience marked a turning point for Taylor, who had never dealt with something so big in her life. Luckily, he made a full recovery. "My dad got cancer when was 13 and he got better and it wasn't a very long process," she said in her Lover Secret Session (via iHeart). Unfortunately, that wouldn't be the only tragedy to strike the Swift household.

In 2015, Taylor's mom was also diagnosed with cancer. This time, the situation appeared to be more serious. While treatment was initially successful, the cancer returned in 2019. The pop star dealt with her pain the only way she knows how: by writing a song. "The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair / In doctor's-office-lighting, I didn't tell you I was scared," the lyrics to "Soon You'll Get Better" read. Now, Taylor had to face her fears once more.