The Real Reason The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Was Canceled

CBS and parent company Paramount Global shocked audiences and media figures alike on July 17, 2025, when they announced the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," per Deadline. Colbert, the successor of original host David Letterman, fronted the show for the first time on September 8, 2015, becoming synonymous with the Trump era of late-night television. CBS isn't just replacing Colbert, but axing "The Late Show" entirely. The talk show premiered on August 30, 1993, and has been filmed at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York ever since, having aired 5,933 episodes across 32 years, and will continue to air until May 2026.

While "The Late Show" is not quite the institution as NBC's "The Tonight Show," having only had two hosts (Letterman and Colbert) since its inception, it has nonetheless been a prominent fixture in the late-night landscape, having won a Peabody and garnered six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. In fact, it's been the highest-rated late-night show for nine consecutive seasons, and CBS has been the most-watched network for 17 seasons in a row (per Nielsen and Paramount). Perhaps that's why fans were confused when CBS called the cancellation "a financial decision."

While Puck's Matthew Belloni has claimed "The Late Show" was losing CBS $40 million a year, the timing of CBS' decision has only complicated things further. Speculation about the cancellation is bubbling up all over the internet, with everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Donald Trump weighing in on the unexpected news.