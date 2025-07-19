Trump Hits The Bullseye Of Former BFF Elon Musk's Ego With Reported New 'First Buddy'

In case anybody has lingering doubts that Elon Musk and Donald Trump's big beautiful bromance is, well, and truly over, 47 has gone and replaced his former BFF with a whole new shiny "first buddy." Adding insult to injury, and hitting Musk where it really hurts — his ego and his wallet — Trump's latest ride or die is Musk's collaborator turned adversary, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which the two founded together before falling out in February 2018.

Altman became the latest tech bro to sell his soul to Washington after performing a drastic 180, morphing from Hillary Clinton stan to Trump fan and weaseling his way into the president's good graces by using the tried and true formula of flattery and finance. Just weeks after Trump and Musk's explosive breakup, Altman, with a MAGA-watt smile firmly in place, was the guest of honor at a Trump New Jersey golf club donors' dinner.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump was all praise for his Musk replacement, albeit with a slight caveat. After describing Altman as "a very brilliant man," he countered, "I hope he's right about AI." Trump certainly wasn't too sure about the latter when he held post-election victory meetings at Mar-a-Lago about the future of AI where, at the behest of Musk, Altman was persona non-grata.