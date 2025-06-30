Trump Snubs Elon Musk On His Birthday & It's The Final Blow In Their Salty Breakup
Donald Trump's strange friendship with Elon Musk is officially over. Although Trump and Musk's unexpected bromance imploded at the top of June as the Tesla CEO started publicly ripping Trump's proposed bills and policies, Trump's latest snub has served as the final blow to their salty break up. So what exactly happened? Did Trump make good on his threats to pull government contracts from Musk's entrepreneurial empire? Did one of the frenemies leak text messages exposing snarky messages about former President Joe Biden? No, Trump totally snubbed Musk's birthday — the president couldn't so much as muster up an Instagram story for Musk's big day.
Musk turned 54 on June 28. And though it wasn't exactly a milestone birthday, birthday snubs are a fast way to kill a friendship, no matter your profession or age bracket, so it seems that Trump sent his former friend a clear message: their friendship is over. Of course, Musk was not short on birthday messages overall, as scores of his followers on X went all out in their birthday messages to honor him. Even Fox News carved out a little time to acknowledge his birthday on social media. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @teslamotors CEO and former DOGE chief Elon Musk turns 54 today," wrote the news organization on Instagram, alongside a photo of Musk waving.
That said, it doesn't seem as if there's any love left to lose between the former friends.
Elon Musk continues to criticize Donald Trump
Donald Trump spent Elon Musk's birthday pretending that he never existed and possibly practicing his comeback for the next round of fighting with his former bestie. And Musk didn't spend his big day in a way that suggests a future friendship between them is possible. Although Musk and Trump have seemingly taken a break from bringing out their claws against one another directly, Musk spent part of his birthday further criticizing Trump and the bill that spurred their breakup. "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!" Musk wrote on top of a tweet criticizing Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." He continued: "Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future."
Musk's continued criticism comes weeks after he actually admitted to having second thoughts about some of his statements about his former bestie. On June 11, he wrote: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far." The X owner didn't get into the nitty gritty of which things he wishes he could take back about the president, but it's possible that one comment he regrets is a tweet connecting Trump to the disgraced and late Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking crimes. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," wrote Musk in a now-deleted tweet (via ABC News). "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"