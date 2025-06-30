Trump Snubs Elon Musk On His Birthday & It's The Final Blow In Their Salty Breakup

Donald Trump's strange friendship with Elon Musk is officially over. Although Trump and Musk's unexpected bromance imploded at the top of June as the Tesla CEO started publicly ripping Trump's proposed bills and policies, Trump's latest snub has served as the final blow to their salty break up. So what exactly happened? Did Trump make good on his threats to pull government contracts from Musk's entrepreneurial empire? Did one of the frenemies leak text messages exposing snarky messages about former President Joe Biden? No, Trump totally snubbed Musk's birthday — the president couldn't so much as muster up an Instagram story for Musk's big day.

Musk turned 54 on June 28. And though it wasn't exactly a milestone birthday, birthday snubs are a fast way to kill a friendship, no matter your profession or age bracket, so it seems that Trump sent his former friend a clear message: their friendship is over. Of course, Musk was not short on birthday messages overall, as scores of his followers on X went all out in their birthday messages to honor him. Even Fox News carved out a little time to acknowledge his birthday on social media. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @teslamotors CEO and former DOGE chief Elon Musk turns 54 today," wrote the news organization on Instagram, alongside a photo of Musk waving.

That said, it doesn't seem as if there's any love left to lose between the former friends.

