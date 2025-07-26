The Shady Rumor Circling About Malia Obama's Time At Harvard

Malia Obama, Barack and Michelle Obama's oldest daughter, is a proud Harvard graduate, but a shady rumor about her progress at the prestigious university once circled her name. Before we dig into the gossip, a little backstory: Back in 2016, Malia took a gap year after high school, but she had a spot at Harvard University waiting for her in 2017. "The President and Mrs. Obama announced today that their daughter Malia will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017 as a member of the Class of 2021. Malia will take a gap year before beginning school," said the White House, per the New York Times.

Ahead of her departure, Barack joked to Ellen DeGeneres that while he wasn't ready for her to leave the nest, she was excited to enter the next phase of her life. "Both of my daughters are wonderful people. Malia's more than ready to leave but I'm not ready for her to leave," Obama shared on DeGeneres' talk show (via PBS). "She's one of my best friends. It's going to be hard for me not to have her around all the time, but she's ready to go. She's just a really smart, capable person and she's ready to make her own way."

Malia ultimately graduated from Harvard in 2021 before embarking on her successful screenwriting career. However, a pesky rumor about Malia's time at Harvard – that she was expelled — started circulating before she even got her foot in the door.