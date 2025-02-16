The Biggest Rumors About Sasha And Malia Obama

From the outside looking in, it might seem like Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's biggest achievement is making history as president and first lady of the United States. But if you ask them, they'd probably say their proudest role is being parents to Malia Obama and Sasha Obama — their pride and joy. Unfortunately, the couple has also experienced the frustration of being unable to protect their daughters from the rumor mill's relentless churning.

Over the years, Barack and Michelle have gushed about their daughters, never missing an opportunity to express just how lucky they feel to be their parents. "I love our daughters more than anything in the world ― more than life itself. And while that may not be the first thing that some folks want to hear from an Ivy-league-educated lawyer, it is truly who I am. So for me, being Mom-in-Chief is, and always will be, job number one," Michelle said at a commencement address. Barack, of course, shared the same sentiment. "I'm inspired by my own children, how full they make my heart. They make me want to work to make the world a little bit better. And they make me want to be a better man," he writes in his book "The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream."

With such dedicated parents, it's no surprise that Malia and Sasha grew up to be grounded, scandal-free, and determined to carve out their own paths — despite growing up in the White House. They've kept a low profile and have done everything in their power to avoid the media circus that often surrounds political families. But that hasn't stopped the internet from dragging them into some truly absurd rumors over the years.